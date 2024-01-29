LG GUGGENHEIM AWARD RECIPIENT STEPHANIE DINKINS PRESENTS DEMO OF LATEST AI ARTWORK IN PROGRESS

Dinkins, One of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, Showcases Her Latest Art on LG OLED at the Guggenheim’s ‘Late Shift’ Event









SEOUL, Jan. 29, 2024 — Stephanie Dinkins presented three of her latest works in progress at ‘Late Shift x Stephanie Dinkins,’ an after-hours public program held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City on January 25. Pushing the boundaries of artistic creation with her use of AI, Dinkins is the first inaugural recipient of the 2023 LG Guggenheim Award that celebrates artists breaking new ground in technology-based art and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI.

AI is integral to Dinkins’ artistic practice and vision, as she investigates ways to make AI more accessible and inclusive. She raises important questions like “What does AI need from you?” to make a point that AI needs to develop a more well-rounded perspective that better reflects the real-world. Her projects shed light on how AI can tend to have the mindset of the majority, easily overlooking and further ostracizing those living in the grey area of society. Through her thought-provoking interactions with AI made into art, Dinkins bridges the gap between art and technology to advocate for positive change.

Her works in progress presented at Guggenheim invite the audience into the narrative of helping AI grow in social values such as care and attentiveness. Named ‘'Not the Only One Avatar image 2023 brain (N’TOO),’ ‘The Stories We Tell Our Machines,’ and ‘WisdomBot,’ Dinkins’ works build on interaction between AI displayed on LG OLED screens and the audiences. Again, the artist pinpoints that we all have something to contribute in shaping how AI understands the world.

The ongoing theme for the 'LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative' has been the symbiosis between technology and art where each inspires the other to explore new paths. Dinkins’ presentation of her recent works comes at a timely juncture. LG Electronics recently made a bold move during CES 2024, naming AI as the company’s focal point for the year and redefining it as ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’

LG and Guggenheim are joining hands to support more artists creating new technological and artistic expression. Last year, Dinkins became the first inaugural recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, a five-year multifaceted collaboration designed to research, honor, and promote artists working at the intersection of art and technology.

“I am excited to have activated the Guggenheim’s rotunda as a machine learning laboratory, sharing works in progress that highlight the imperative,” said Stephanie Dinkins, LG Guggenheim Inaugural Awardee. “These works in progress inform AI systems with a broad spectrum of ideas, wisdoms, cultural touch points and stories that have sustained our communities for millennia.”

“As audience members willingly engaged with artificial intelligence entities in this unique event, their interactions served as valuable contributions,” said Noam Segal, LG Electronics Associate Curator. “These contributions, coined by Stephanie Dinkins as 'Data Gifts', play a crucial role in enriching the AI's learning datasets, particularly in filling gaps where information, historical knowledge or intricate concepts are absent.”

“LG Electronics believes in technology inspiring art,” said Kate Oh, Vice President of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “We are privileged to provide LG OLED as a tool that, in turn, inspires artists to pioneer new paths and reach for boundless expression.”

LG and the Guggenheim Museum are committed to working together to identify and celebrate artists pushing the envelope of technology-based art. To follow the journey, please visit LG’s official website for the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative.

# # #

About the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative

The LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative is a five-year, multifaceted collaboration between the Guggenheim and LG designed to research, honor, and promote artists working at the intersection of art and technology. Unique in its areas of concentration and approach, the initiative is an unprecedented investment in technology as an artistic medium. It will allow the Guggenheim to broaden its investigations into this innovative field, providing essential support to the visionary artists who inspire new understandings of how technology shapes, and is shaped by, society.

About LG OLED ART

LG OLED celebrates the merging of ground-breaking technical essence and top-line artistic creativity to inspire the art we see around us today and tomorrow. Under the LG OLED ART initiative, artists reinvent or reinterpret their artform via LG OLED's digital canvas. We redefine the artist's canvas, by introducing the brilliance of LG OLED as their ideal medium with stunning color precision and unrivaled clarity. Our motto, "We inspire art," is the foundation of our vision - one in which we hope will inspire the future generation of digital artists as they advance into new forms of art, transcending the borders of different fields. LG OLED ART has collaborated with over 27 globally established artists including Anish Kapoor, Barry X Ball, Damien Hirst, Kim Whanki (1913-1974), Kevin McCoy, Six N. Five and more. To follow the journey of LG OLED ART, visit www.LGOLEDART.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation was established in 1937 and is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of modern and contemporary art through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The international constellation of museums includes the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao; and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. An architectural icon and “temple of spirit” where radical art and architecture meet, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum is now among a group of eight Frank Lloyd Wright structures in the United States recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. To learn more about the museum and the Guggenheim’s activities around the world, visit guggenheim.org.

