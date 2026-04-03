LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES 2026 QNED EVO MINI LED TV LINEUP, HEADLINED BY ULTRA-LARGE 115-INCH MODEL

News Summary:

● LG Electronics is launching its 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup, led by the new 115-inch and 100‑inch ultra‑large models, alongside the QNED70.

● Dynamic QNED Color Pro, certified 100 percent color volume and Precision Dimming Ultra powered by the AI processor enhance picture quality on large screens.

● AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, and AI Sound Pro support a stadium‑scale experience for sports and big‑action content.

● VRR up to 165Hz and Motion Booster up to 330Hz offer smooth gameplay, while the LG Gaming Portal adds access to thousands of cloud gaming services and native web games.

SEOUL, Apr. 3, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out its 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup, led by a new 115‑inch model. The new lineup combines ultra-large screen sizes with AI-based picture and sound technologies to support sports viewing, gaming and home entertainment on a larger scale.

Richer Colors and Deeper Contrast for Immersive Viewing

This year, QNED’s picture quality is advanced by Dynamic QNED Color Pro and Precision Dimming Ultra.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro1 optimizes color mapping, helping maintain rich and accurate tones even in bright HDR scenes. Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent Color Volume,2 this wide color gamut coverage enables faithful color reproduction on bigger QNED evo screens, amplifying impact when watching bright sports scenes or gaming.

Powered by LG’s α (Alpha) 8 AI Processor Gen 33 this year’s QNED evo delivers high-quality visuals on screens up to 115 inches with vivid brightness, color and detail across ultra-large displays. Leveraging 13 years of LG OLED leadership, the AI processor lends its OLED light control capability to QNED.

Enabled by this advanced processing, Precision Dimming Ultra4 orchestrates thousands of local dimming zones, precisely controlling light to reveal fine detail in dark scenes while keeping bright highlights crisp. It also delivers deeper blacks and cleaner highlights for stronger contrast, preserving depth even in shadow-heavy scenes on larger screens.

AI‑Driven Upscaling and Image Refinement for The Big Screen

The AI processor also powers a suite of intelligent enhancements designed to elevate the viewing experience. AI Super Upscaling5 analyzes on-screen objects with deep learning algorithms and refines texture, edges and fine details to produce more natural-looking 4K visuals that stay crisp on larger screens.

AI Picture Pro identifies and enhancing faces, bodies and other key elements to improve perceived depth and detail. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro6 analyzes each frame to refine resolution, brightness and clarity. Complementing these picture enhancements, AI Sound Pro immerses viewers in virtual 11.1.2 channel surround sound, providing clearer spatial separation and a more immersive soundstage through the TV’s built-in speakers.

Stadium‑Scale Sports Viewing with Real‑Time Updates

With the webOS 26 smart TV platform, the 2026 LG QNED evo TVs help users keep up with live sports with a suite of versatile features, bringing a more connected and personalized way to enjoy sports matches.

Sports Portal provides a centralized hub with live content, scores, match schedules and league standings, letting sports lovers check key information without switching apps or inputs. Sports Alert7 allows users to receive notifications for selected teams and leagues, including score updates, match results and upcoming games.

Key stats such as match progress and game‑result predictions can be easily checked through an on‑screen AI Concierge card, helping users stay updated on multiple games at once.

Smooth, Responsive Gameplay for Big‑Screen Immersion

The latest QNED evo TVs also include gaming features designed for fluid motion and responsive gameplay.

Supporting variable refresh rate (VRR) up to 165Hz,8 AMD FreeSync™ Premium9 and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), QNED TVs optimize motion clarity so that rapid in-game action stays sharp, highly responsive and free of lag. The new Motion Booster raises the refresh rate to an ultra-fast 330Hz10 on supported models, significantly reducing motion blur and delivering exceptional visual smoothness during fast-paced shooters and racing titles where split-second responses matter.

As an all‑in‑one platform for gamers, LG Gaming Portal11 provides access to thousands of cloud gaming services and native web games.

AI‑Driven Personalization, Secured by LG Shield

LG’s webOS 26 platform also adds AI-based personalization features to the 2026 QNED evo lineup. With Voice ID, the TV can recognize individual users to automatically load their personalized My Page home screen. AI Concierge provides context‑aware suggestions and quick access to helpful functions based on current viewing activity. With support from multi‑AI capabilities powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, users can also ask questions, check information and search for related content while watching.

Securing this entire ecosystem is LG Shield, a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning technology that utilizes advanced encryption to keep user data and personalized experiences safe.

2026 QNED Lineup with a Range of Mini LED Models

LG’s 2026 QNED evo lineup offers a range of Mini LED models from QNED90 through QNED80, providing screen sizes suited for different viewing preferences and environments. The flagship 115-inch QNED90 brings sports and gaming to the big screen with precise visuals powered by Mini LED technology, Dynamic QNED Color Pro, and Precision Dimming Ultra. The 100-inch QNED85 provides an immersive home entertainment setup, allowing viewers to enjoy cinematic content at home with a theater-like experience. Additional QNED82, QNED8M, QNED80 models offer precision Mini LED clarity for everyday viewing, while the popular QNED70 Mini LED provides a compelling balance of size, performance, and accessibility.

“The 115‑inch QNED TV reflects our commitment to creating shared, immersive viewing experiences,” said Park Hyoung‑sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With enhanced Mini LED technology, we are giving sports fans and gamers even more reason to embrace ultra‑large screens.”

LG’s 2026 QNED evo TV lineup will be available starting this month in Korea, the U.S. and European countries, with other markets to follow throughout the year. For more information, visit lg.com.

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1Available on 115-inch QNED90, QNED85, QNED82, QNED8M and QNED80 models.

2Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

3The 115-inch QNED90 model, QNED85, and QNED82 models feature the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 3.

4Available on 115-inch QNED90 model.

5Available on the 115-inch QNED90 and 100-inch QNED85 models.

6Available on the QNED90, QNED85, QNED82, and QNED8M models.

7Availability of Sports Portal and Sports Alert varies by model and country.

8The 115-inch QNED90 model supports 165Hz VRR.

9The QNED90, QNED85, QNED82, and QNED8M models support FreeSync™ Premium.

10Available on the 115-inch QNED90 model.

11Availability of Gaming Portal varies by model and country.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and its award-winning smart TV platform, webOS. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the webOS platform with advanced user experience, AI-driven features and LG Shield security. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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