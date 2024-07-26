LG RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Company Sets New Records for Second Quarter Revenue and Operating Profit Through Balanced Qualitative Growth in Core and Future Businesses

SEOUL, July 25, 2024— LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced second-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue of KRW 21.69 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.20 trillion, reflecting an 8.5 percent year-over-year increase in revenue and a 61.2 percent surge in operating profit. These figures mark new records for the highest second-quarter revenue and operating profit in the company’s history.

Key drivers of this performance include the home appliance and vehicle component sectors, both achieving their highest quarterly revenues to date. Sales from LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company and Vehicle component Solutions Company combined reached KRW 11.53 trillion, up 8.2 percent from the previous year. Both Companies also reported record-high second-quarter operating profits, totaling KRW 776.1 billion, which represents a 45 percent year-over-year increase.

These results highlight LG’s balanced growth across its core and future businesses. This growth demonstrates not only external expansion but also solid profitability, contributing to qualitative improvements in overall performance.

LG continues to transform its business portfolio towards a future-oriented approach, maximizing the potential of existing businesses while securing new growth opportunities. The company is also focused on rapidly advancing high-growth potential new businesses.

The fast growth in LG’s B2B sector significantly contributes to establishing a future-oriented business structure. Despite a temporary slowdown in EV demand, the vehicle component business continues to grow, supported by a diversified client base of electric and internal combustion vehicles and a strong order backlog. Additionally, LG’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) business, which includes high-efficiency chillers, is exploring growth opportunities within the AI infrastructure sector.

In the B2C domain, LG is accelerating the integration of new business models that combine traditional hardware sales with intangible, non-hardware offerings such as content, services and subscriptions. The webOS content and services business is expanding beyond TVs into IT and infotainment, with projected revenues set to surpass KRW 1 trillion this year.

Additionally, the subscription business, which merges products with services, is gaining remarkable momentum. After achieving success in Korea, LG is now expanding this subscription model internationally. Last year, subscription revenue exceeded KRW 1 trillion, with growth accelerating this year. In June, 36.2 percent of major home appliances sold at LG Brand Shops in Korea were subscription-based. This model, particularly popular among young Korean customers, is now being introduced to global markets. For example, LG has launched LG Rent-Up in Malaysia, offering subscriptions for nine products, including washing machines, dryers, and refrigerators.

LG is also expediting the advancement of new businesses. The smart factory business, which combines the company’s manufacturing expertise with AI, is expected to secure orders worth KRW 300 billion this year, expanding its customer base in industries such as semiconductors and biotechnology. Furthermore, LG’s partnership with ChargePoint, North America’s leading EV charging company, is set to boost the EV charging business by combining ChargePoint’s chargers with LG’s commercial display advertising solutions, ‘LG DOOH Ads,’ creating new market opportunities.

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company generated second-quarter revenue of KRW 8.84 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 694.4 billion. Compared to the same period last year, revenue increased by 11 percent and operating profit by 16 percent, marking the highest revenue for a single quarter and the strongest second-quarter operating profit to date.

In the second quarter, LG’s volume zone strategy – designed to address polarized market demand – proved effective by diversifying its product lineup and pricing to meet growing needs in emerging markets such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Contributions from new business areas, including subscriptions and Online Brand Shop sales, bolstered the strong performance. Looking ahead to the third quarter, LG intends to remain agile in adapting to market shifts and to continue expanding its B2B sectors, particularly HVAC and built-in appliances. The recent acquisition of smart home platform company Athom is expected to create synergies within the home appliance sector. Additionally, LG will leverage its top-tier global manufacturing capabilities to secure robust profitability.

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company achieved second-quarter revenue of KRW 2.69 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 81.7 billion. Revenue increased by 1 percent year-over-year, and the operating profit turned positive. This quarter’s revenue was the highest for any quarter, and the operating profit was the strongest for a second quarter.

Despite a temporary slowdown in the EV market during this period, LG saw growth by effectively addressing increased demand for premium in-vehicle infotainment products and plans to continue expanding its vehicle components business. This strategy includes increasing sales of premium new products as well as safety and convenience solutions, such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, in line with existing order programs.

The LG Home Entertainment Company posted second-quarter revenue of KRW 3.62 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 97 billion. Revenue increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by a recovery in demand in Europe, a key market for premium OLED TVs. Growth also continued in the webOS content and service business. However, operating profit declined due to increased costs, including rising LCD panel prices.

Overall TV market demand is expected to show modest growth in the third quarter compared to last year, with premium OLED TVs anticipated to outperform the broader market. LG will aim to maintain operational efficiency by minimizing cost burdens, such as rising LCD panel prices, through increased sales of OLED TVs.

The LG Business Solutions Company reported second-quarter revenue of KRW 1.46 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 5.9 billion. Revenue increased by 9.9 percent year-over-year, driven by expanded sales of strategic products such as LED signage, electronic whiteboards and gaming monitors. However, profitability was impacted by cost increases, including LCD panel prices, and ongoing investments in growth areas like EV charging and robotics.

In the third quarter, market growth for premium products such as commercial displays and gaming monitors is expected to continue. The Company will focus on expanding sales of strategic products and improving profitability through efficient resource management.

