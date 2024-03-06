LG RENT-UPTM UPGRADES AND TRANSFORMS THE FUTURE OF LIVING IN MALAYSIA

Enabling home appliance accessibility to Malaysians with convenience and flexibility with LG’s pioneering home appliance rental programme





KUALA LUMPUR, 6 MARCH 2024 – LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd is proud to announce the launch of LG Rent-UpTM, marking the debut of the first comprehensive home appliance rental service in Malaysia. This innovative rental programme offers Malaysians unprecedented flexibility and affordability in owning or upgrading their homes with the latest smart home appliances from LG.



Gone are the days of daunting upfront costs and outdated appliances. LG Rent-UpTM empowers Malaysians to elevate their living spaces with peace of mind and convenience, all while maintaining financial stability. With a diverse selection of LG home appliances available across nine LG product lines including water purifiers, air purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs and more, Malaysians can now effortlessly upgrade their homes with a minimum flexible rental period of 5 years to a maximum period of 7 years, depending on the range of products chosen.



“We are thrilled to introduce our comprehensive LG Rent-UpTM rental programme to fellow Malaysians. With LG Rent-UpTM, we aim to redefine the rental experience by equipping Malaysians with our innovative products and services, without the weight of extravagant upfront payments,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia.



To ensure that consumers have access to high-quality smart home appliances, LG products come with a comprehensive service package encompassing self-service and regular visits from LG technicians, along with seamless integration with the LG ThinQ app, enabling users to monitor their rented product status effortlessly.



Alongside expert consultation, free delivery and installations, and dedicated customer support, LG Rent-UpTM offers a standard warranty throughout the rental period.



Additionally, consumers can seamlessly upgrade their rented products to newer LG home appliances at the end of their rental term, creating a satisfying customer experience.



“What truly sets our rental service apart is our commitment to providing an effortless and seamless experience. As the sole provider offering a diverse range of product lines under our rental programme, we are excited for Malaysians to embrace an upgraded and smarter way of living,” said Justin.



LG Rent-UpTM is now available nationwide in Malaysia. For more information about LG and their LG Rent-UpTM scheme, please visit the nearest LG Brandshops nationwide, or visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my/rent-up or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news, and promotions.

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

