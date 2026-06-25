LG SUBSCRIBE CEMENTS POSITION AS MALAYSIA'S LARGEST HOME APPLIANCE SUBSCRIPTION RETAIL NETWORK

PETALING JAYA, 25 JUNE 2026 - LG Electronics Malaysia recently announced the opening of its 130th LG Subscribe Brand Store, located at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall - a landmark milestone that establishes LG as Malaysia’s largest and most extensive home appliance subscription branded kiosk network store count.

LG Subscribe first launched in Malaysia in 2019 with a single brand kiosk, introducing Malaysians to a new model of home appliance ownership. Over the years, despite the pandemic and other economic headwinds, LG continued refining its offering and strengthening its subscription model, scaling rapidly to meet surging consumer demand. Today, with 130 stores spanning 58 locations in Central Malaysia, 29 in the Northern region, 23 in the Southern region, 15 in East Malaysia, and five across the East Coast, LG Subscribe holds the most extensive branded appliance subscription footprint in Malaysia.

“Reaching 130 stores is a milestone, but what it truly reflects is the trust Malaysians have placed in LG Subscribe - and in our commitment to make premium home living more flexible and more accessible,” said Mr Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

“When we set out on this journey, we believed that Malaysians deserved a smarter way to experience the best technology in their homes – not bound by the cost of ownership, but supported by ongoing care and service. This milestone tells us we were right, and it drives us to go further.”

Each store features a dedicated Maintenance Service Zone where customers can learn about after-sales care, filter replacement, and routine servicing - reinforcing the trust and transparency that underpin the subscription model. Store associates are also trained to complement the physical experience with digital engagement, including TikTok Live sessions during off-peak hours to extend the store’s reach beyond its four walls.

Alongside the store opening, LG is activating the Filter Drop Campaign - a customer engagement programme that invites subscribers to drop off their used filters at LG Subscribe Brand Stores for responsible disposal through LG, helping reduce improper waste disposal while supporting more sustainable after-sales practices. Subscribers who participate will also receive a complimentary gift upon drop-off.

The campaign is one part of a broader sustainability commitment that runs the full-length of the ownership journey. For LG, a moment's choice can affect the next seven years - which is why sustainability is considered throughout the lifecycle of every appliance. The appliances that LG Subscribe customers bring into their homes are built with inverter-driven technology designed to deliver consistent performance while drawing significantly less power, lowering energy consumption for households and reducing environmental impact over the lifetime of every appliance.

“Following our Future Vision 2030, we are transforming LG into a Smart Life Solution Company - one that connects and enhances customer experiences not just through products, but through the entire lifecycle of living with them,” said Mr Justin Choi.

“From the energy an appliance consumes while running, to what becomes of its components when they are spent – LG’s commitment to sustainability runs the full length of the ownership journey. That is what it means to stay present long after the appliance is installed.”

LG continues to broaden its LG Subscribe experience through the LG Online Brand Shop on https://www.lg.com/my/lg-subscribe/.

For more information on LG Malaysia, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

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About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd.

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs, including TVs, washing machines, refrigerators and more. In 2019, LG expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Beyond home appliances, LG also delivers comprehensive business solutions, including monitors and advanced information display systems. Driven by its commitment to elevating everyday living, LG introduced LG Subscribe—an innovative service that brings premium LG technology to modern households through flexible, hassle-free plans.

With over two decades of steadfast presence, our continued commitment to customer satisfaction has earned prestigious industry recognition including being a three-time consecutive winner at the Putra Brand Awards (2023, 2024, and 2025), and accolades such as the Putra Aria Brand Awards 2025 and the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards 2025, reflecting the strong trust and loyalty it has built among consumers.

Media Contacts:

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

Qasdina Iman

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6013 3279 221

qasdina@slpr.com.my