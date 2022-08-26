LG ULTRAGEAR DEBUTS 240HZ CURVED OLED GAMING MONITOR AT IFA 2022

The Exceptional 45GR95QE Boasts a 45-inch Curved OLED Anti-glare Display with a 0.1ms Response Time and a 240Hz Refresh Rate







SEOUL, Aug. 26, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest premium monitors at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, including the superb, new UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 45GR95QE). LG’s first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, the 45-inch model is designed for immersive gaming experiences, offering the visual performance, speed and features serious gamers demand.

Visitors to LG’s booth at IFA 2022 can explore a wide range of cutting-edge LG monitor products, including the new UltraGear and the UltraFine™ Display Ergo AI (model 32UQ890), which delivers a truly customizable setup for superior user comfort at home or at the office.





UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

In addition to being LG’s first 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, the 45GR95QE is also the company’s first-ever display to combine a 45-inch screen-size with an 800R curvature; a pairing that helps boost users’ sense of immersion. A genuine gaming powerhouse, the 45GR95QE will be displayed at IFA 2022 along with LG’s impressive 48GQ900 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

As one would expect, the company’s newest gaming monitor ramps up the realism and responsiveness, offering excellent picture quality as well as unrivaled speed. Along with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, the 45GR95QE provides 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, superior HDR10 performance and support for HDMI 2.1 – including features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) – and DisplayPort 1.4. Thanks to its large size, 21:9 aspect ratio, borderless design and 800R screen curvature, the new UltraGear helps transport users into their favorite PC or console games as few other monitors can. What’s more, it is also the ideal size for most desk setups and offers smooth multitasking with features such as Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP).

The UltraGear brand’s first curved OLED gaming monitor, the 45GR95QE delivers the same, stellar OLED picture quality as its predecessor (model 48GQ900) while adding an 800R curvature and LG’s Anti-glare & Low Reflection coating. These key enhancements help to increase users’ sense of being in the game, enveloping them in the onscreen action and reducing annoying, visual distractions at the same time. LG’s industry-leading OLED display technology also puts less strain on users’ eyes, which is especially helpful for those who enjoy losing themselves in long, uninterrupted gaming sessions.







UltraFine Display Ergo AI

LG’s UltraFine Display Ergo AI is making its much-anticipated debut at IFA 2022. The groundbreaking 32UQ890 is the first LG monitor capable of automatically adjusting its position to ensure continued ergonomic comfort throughout the day. With a built-in camera leveraging advanced AI, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI can continuously analyze the posture of the user – making subtle changes to screen height (0 ~ 160mm) and tilt (-20º ~ +20º) to prevent them from remaining in a single position for too long, or from falling into poor posture over time. The 32UQ890 has three ergonomics-enhancing modes, AI Motion, Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion. AI Motion, which will be demonstrated at LG’s booth during IFA, tracks the user’s eye-level and adjusts height and tilt whenever a change is detected.

LG’s UltraFine Display Ergo AI sports a 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and excellent HDR image reproduction. The combination of a premium, high-resolution screen and an articulated stand that can be intelligently adjusted by LG’s AI technology, the 32UQ890 is a customized, comfort-enhancing workstation solution for busy professionals.

“LG’s portfolio of innovative products on show at IFA 2022 embraces the latest trends and technologies to meet the needs and lifestyles of today’s diverse consumers,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our brand-new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor elevates the gaming experience with its curved screen, anti-glare solution, and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, while the UltraFine Display Ergo AI delivers outstanding user comfort with its ergonomic features and futuristic design. We’re excited to debut both of these exceptional products at IFA and to be back on the ground in Berlin after a two-year break due to the pandemic.”

LG’s exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 from September 2-6 will give visitors the opportunity to experience the company’s very latest consumer electronics innovations, including its new display solutions for productivity (Ergo) and entertainment/gaming (UltraGear).

Specifications:

UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE) UltraFine Display Ergo AI (32UQ890) Display Type OLED (AGLR) IPS Screen Size 45-inch 31.5-inch Resolution WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 95% Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 1,000:1 Refresh Rate 240Hz 60Hz Response Time 0.1ms GTG 5ms GTG Curvature 800R N/A HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI x 1 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 3pole H/P out Speaker N/A 5W x 2 (MaxxAudio) Remote Controller Yes Yes Stand Tilt: -2º to +15º (Manual) Height: 110mm (Auto) Swivel: ±10º Pivot: Not Available Tilt: -20º to 20º (Auto/Manual) Height: 160mm (Auto/Manual) Swivel: ±270º (Manual) Pivot: Not Available Extend/Retract: 300mm

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

