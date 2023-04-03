LG CONTINUES ITS SUCCESS AT RED DOT AWARD, ONCE AGAIN EARNING MULTIPLE ACCOLADES

Company Takes Home 24 Awards for Product Design Excellence, Including One “Best of the Best” Honor





SEOUL, Apr. 3, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announces it has received a total of 24 awards at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Red Dot Award. Among its double-digit tally is a Best of the Best accolade for LG OLED Flex, an innovative, bendable TV designed to take gaming and viewing immersion to the next level.}

Featuring the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, LG OLED Flex provides unprecedented screen customizability with twenty levels of curvature to choose from. The unique display delivers a personalized gaming and viewing experience and was designed based on extensive customer research. LG OLED Flex also comes with a wide range of game-specific features, including customizable rear lighting that helps extend the game environment into the user’s space, as well as an intuitive user interface that enhances convenience. LG OLED TVs have been recognized with the Red Dot Design Award every year without exception since its first release in 2013.

One of the many LG products honored at the Red Dot Award, the refrigerator with MoodUP™ boasts color-changing LED door panels and built-in speakers. Enabling users to enliven the kitchen with color and sound, the innovative product belongs to LG’s growing lineup of upgradeable home appliances.

Winners of the Red Dot Innovative Award include the next-generation shoe care solutions, the LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare and the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture “table-type” air purifier. Showing LG’s commitment to putting customers first, each of these products was developed considering the needs and wants of real consumers, while the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare were tested by the company’s own customer advisory group, L.UP. With membership representing a diverse cross-section of society, L.UP consulted directly with LG’s designers, who incorporated their feedback into the final products.1

The Red Dot Award is one of the most respected competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts in the world. This year, approximately 20,000 products from 51 countries were submitted for the jury’s consideration.

“LG is deeply honored to have its innovations recognized by Red Dot, one of the world’s top design award programs,” said Hwang Sung-gul, executive head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Center. “These awards are especially meaningful to us because they validate our firm belief that customer value and F.U.N. experiences, which are first, unique and new, are created through products and services that reflect the voice of the customer.”

1 An advisory group L.UP has been operated within the Korean region.

