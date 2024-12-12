LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS AMAZON MGM STUDIOS’ HOLIDAY BLOCKBUSTER RED ONE, NOW STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO, TO LG CUSTOMERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that LG customers will now be able to stream the action-packed film of the 2024 Christmas season – Red One. Red One will be available to all customers with a Prime membership, streaming on LG Smart TVs in over 200 countries. Red One is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, The Detective Agency and Chris Morgan Productions.

Available exclusively on Prime Video from today and starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K Simmons, Red One brings new levels of holiday entertainment, best experienced on LG TVs.

After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

To celebrate the Red One release, LG and Prime Video are offering a first look at Red One through a series of jointly developed visuals presented on the LG.com website, in addition to online and offline sales outlets and the company’s digital billboards in London’s Piccadilly Circus and New York City’s Times Square, the latter featuring an anamorphic, three-dimensional teaser that gives passers by a taste of the film’s fast-paced thrills.

As part of this partnership, LG sponsored Red One’s US premiere, which was held at New York City’s iconic Lincoln Center in November. The premiere featured LG TVs displayed throughout the grand venue to give attendees and celebrities the opportunity to immerse themselves in the ultimate viewing experience.

The latest LG TV models deliver a cinematic, immersive experience at home, powered by industry-leading technologies. Dolby Vision® brings scenes to life in detail and clarity, while Dolby Atmos® creates a multidimensional audio experience, with sound that moves around the viewer to make them feel at the centre of the action. LG TVs also feature FILMMAKER MODETM[1], which helps to preserve creative integrity by presenting films the way the director intended, allowing viewers to experience Red One just as director Jake Kasdan envisioned.

Reinforcing the company's Life's Good promise, LG customers will enjoy a premium viewing experience on LG TVs, including the company's market leading OLED display[2], which delivers realistic and immersive viewing thanks to self-lit pixel technology.

“At LG, we’re inspired by how innovation can enrich everyday life, creating meaningful moments at home” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of the platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Our commitment is to help people find joy in the everyday and make lasting memories with family and friends, all while enjoying an exceptional viewing experience.

Our collaboration with Prime Video is essential to delivering the latest and best in entertainment, allowing LG customers to experience premium content directly through our TVs.[3] We’re thrilled for LG customers to enjoy this season’s must-see Christmas blockbuster, Red One, thanks to our valued content partnership.”

“At Prime Video, we are constantly seeking out new and innovative ways to showcase our content to our global customers” said Sandhya Iyer, Global Head of Distribution and Partnerships for Prime Video.

Thanks to our long-standing relationship with LG, we can continue to delight our mutual customers by creating immersive experiences off screen through our marketing partnerships and on screen through the Prime Video app on LG Smart TVs.”

Following the theatrical launch of Red One in cinemas, the blockbuster film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

[1] FILMMAKER MODETM is available on LG TV models from 2020 onwards.

[2] LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia.

[3] Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

