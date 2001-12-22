We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Brown) with compact and complete air purification
Compact purity in your room
Thorough air purification
Multi-filter purification
Compact in size
Compact yet powerful
Visible air quality
Air quality at a glance
Smart air care
Live smart with LG ThinQ™
Give your air a deep clean
Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Certified by BAF
BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful and allergens such as house dust mites, fungi, and mold floating in the air.
Tested by FITI1)
-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli
-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products)
Tested by KCL1)
-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus)(human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
-Test Method: ISO 20743 [Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode.
Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
Tested by TÜV2)
- Place of Testing : LG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
- Test Result : Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) in 100mm.
- Product : AS60GHWG0 / Condition : 30.2m3
Fits anywhere, covers more space
Diverse room interior with the product
Purify the air all around you
It is a video of an air purifier in the living room inhaling harmful dust and spreading purified air far away.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Bring air quality to light
The front of the air purifier is visible, and an enlarged LED indicator is located on the right. Above the indicator, a line describing the air condition is visible. The window shows bad air, and the LED indicator shows a red light. This is a video showing the situation in which the air purifier operates, purifies the air, changes from orange to yellow and green, and the air in the house becomes clean.
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Take control of the air with LG ThinQ™
There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
62
-
Power input (W)
41
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
483
-
CADR (CMM)
8.05
-
Color
Body : White / Grille : Clay Brown
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
-
Rated Voltage
No
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
6.75
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
8.05
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
411 x 591 x 411
-
Weight_Net (g)
6700
FEATURES
-
Mood Lighting
No
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
No
-
Battery
No
-
Battery Charge Time
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
CO₂ Detection
No
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Mosquito Away
No
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
No
-
Pet Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
No
-
Remote controller
No
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
No
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
-
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
-
UVnano
No
-
UWB Sensor
No
-
Voice guidance
No
-
Wireless
N/A
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
-
Wireless Charging Function
No
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
-
USB Type
No
-
Auto On / Off
Yes
-
AQI Status / Report
No
-
Filter Life Monitoring
No
-
Puricare Mini Application
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Moving Wheel
No
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
BAF certification (British Allergy Association)
Yes
-
AAFA Certification
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-07
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS60GHCG0.AML
Find locally
