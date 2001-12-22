Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Brown) with compact and complete air purification

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Brown) with compact and complete air purification

AS60GHCG0

LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Brown) with compact and complete air purification

(0)
Front Light Off

LG Subscribe

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.

Compact purity in your room

There is a PuriCare air purifier with airflow in front of the window, and three filters are seen filtering dust in front of it.

Thorough air purification

Multi-filter purification

The PuriCare air purifier is placed between the stairs and the drawer.

Compact in size

Compact yet powerful

It shows the LED indicator in a big way.

Visible air quality

Air quality at a glance

Airflow comes out of the PuriCare air purifier on the left, and the LG ThinQ logo is visible on top of it, and the LG ThinQ app screen on the right is linked to the mobile phone.

Smart air care

Live smart with LG ThinQ™

Pure air

Give your air a deep clean

Allergy care reduces bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even harmful gases in the air.

Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.

Clean air with Multi-Filtration System

Multi-Filtration System captures and removes 99.9%1) of harmful particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.

Leaves your space clean from bacteria

The Ionizer2) reduces harmful bacteria, keeping your family healthy.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Certified by BAF

BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful and allergens such as house dust mites, fungi, and mold floating in the air.

Tested by FITI1)

[Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('22.12.01)]
-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli
-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products)

Tested by KCL1)

[Anti-viral 99.9% ('22.1.20)]
-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus)(human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
-Test Method: ISO 20743 [Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode.
Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.

Tested by TÜV2)

[Generated Ion 10.0M↑('23.1.16)]
- Place of Testing : LG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
- Test Result : Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) in 100mm.
- Product : AS60GHWG0 / Condition : 30.2m3
Compact size

Fits anywhere, covers more space

The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.

Diverse room interior with the product

360˚ Purity

Purify the air all around you

LG PuriCareTM purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

It is a video of an air purifier in the living room inhaling harmful dust and spreading purified air far away.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart sensor

Bring air quality to light

Check your air quality at a glance with a color-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.

The front of the air purifier is visible, and an enlarged LED indicator is located on the right. Above the indicator, a line describing the air condition is visible. The window shows bad air, and the LED indicator shows a red light. This is a video showing the situation in which the air purifier operates, purifies the air, changes from orange to yellow and green, and the air in the house becomes clean.

*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Extra Sensitive for Extra Tiny Particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human eye.

See Your Air Quality at a Glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart care

Take control of the air with LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS60GHCG0

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    62

  • Power input (W)

    41

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    483

  • CADR (CMM)

    8.05

  • Color

    Body : White / Grille : Clay Brown

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 25

  • Rated Voltage

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    6.75

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    8.05

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    315 x 511 x 315

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    411 x 591 x 411

  • Weight_Net (g)

    6700

FEATURES

  • Mood Lighting

    No

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Battery

    No

  • Battery Charge Time

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • CO₂ Detection

    No

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Mosquito Away

    No

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    No

  • Pet Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    No

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Smart Mode

    No

  • Remote controller

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

  • Sleep Mode

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    No

  • Standby Power(Below 1W)

    No

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    No

  • UVnano

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Voice guidance

    No

  • Wireless

    N/A

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging Function

    No

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • USB Type

    No

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    No

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    No

  • Puricare Mini Application

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • BAF certification (British Allergy Association)

    Yes

  • AAFA Certification

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-07

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS60GHCG0.AML

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you