LT340C Series

Real-Time Remote Monitoring
Power & Network in One Line
* It is a network based control system.
Available AV control systems may differ by regions.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Commercial lite
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
LJ55
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
YES (USB Auto playback+)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
-
Time scheduler
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (SNMP&MHEG)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
977 x 615 x 187 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
977 x 575 x 80.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1060 x 660 x 152 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4 mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.1 kg
-
Weight without Stand
8.0 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.5 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
88.1W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
60.5W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
L-Con
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
