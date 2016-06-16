About Cookies on This Site

LT340C Series

49LT340C0TB

(3)
Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

LG Commercial Lite TVs are specially designed for hospitality and business. Your guests and customers will welcome the LT340C's user-friendly interfaces and superb image and video quality.
Quick menu
VALUE-ADDED SOFTWARE SOLUTION

Quick menu

Enjoy LG's easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user friendly than ever.
USB Data Cloning
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.

EASIER MAINTENANCE

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-timeremote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network in One Line

WOL(Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

This LG TV has Crestron Connected Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.

* It is a network based control system.
Available AV control systems may differ by regions.

Time Scheduler
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.
External Speaker Out
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial lite

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    LJ55

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    49

  • Resolution

    Full HD (1920 x 1080)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback+)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YES

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1110 x 705 x 235 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1110 x 650 x 81.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1193 x 770 x 158 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    18.1/18.1/18.1/22.8 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    16.6/16.6/16.6/21.3 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    11.4 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    11.3 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    13.4 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    96.1W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    71.0W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.