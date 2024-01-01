We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Efficient Operation
Stand-by Screen Mode
The SE3KE series partially keeps power-on status controllable by network while the screen is turned off, enabling efficient power management.
Scheduled Screen Wash
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) mode supports users in setting up periods and times to refresh the screen to prevent the occurrence of image sticking.
18/7 Operation
The SE3KE series can be operated for 18 hours a day, which provides users with the flexibility to allocate and operate it in places that are open for long periods of time.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
12 ms (G to G BW), 10.1 ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
AGP Haze 1%
-
Life time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Guaranteed Operating Hours
18 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
14.3 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
17.6 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
-
Packed Weight
17.4 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
60 W / 95 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
42 W
SOUND
-
Speaker
20 W (10 W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500 / MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)
-
