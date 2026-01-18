About Cookies on This Site

Lint filter for LG dryer (8~10kg) includes 02 layers

AGM75510732
15 degree side view
front view
Close up view 1
Close up view 2
Key Features

  • LG Dryers Genuine Filter
  • Lint filtering to prevent any blocakge of air inlet.
  • Specification : Filter 24 inch Dryer LG 24inch Inner Filter+Foam PE Bag+Box LG LG 24in Dryer
  • Inner Filter : Always clean the inner filter before and after use.
  • Outer Filter : Clean the outer filter after drying 10 times or when the lint has accumulated onto the outer filter.
More

Mounting Location

For more detailed explanation, please refer to the video below.

This video is Dryer filter mounting location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Product featured is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

How to Clean

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Open the product door, remove the internal filter, and then remove the external filter.

STEP 1

STEP 2

Pull the inner/outer filter in the direction of the arrow to expand it.

STEP 2

STEP 3

Clean the residual lint using vacuum cleaner or washing under running water.

* Dry the filter completely if the filter is moist. Failure to do so, odour may occur in the appliance

* DO NOT tap the filter repeatedly as the built in magnet may dislodge and cause a malfunction.

STEP 3

STEP 4

Close the outer filter while pushing the side a of the filter.

STEP 4

STEP 5

Close them, and reinsert the both lint filters.

STEP 5

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

AGM75510732

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGM75510732

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    Outer : 272 x 152 x 54, Inner : 274 x 175 x 57

  • Net Weight (g)

    249

  • Product Weight (g)

    393

What people are saying

