We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lint filter for LG dryer (8~10kg) includes 02 layers
Lint filter for LG dryer (8~10kg) includes 02 layers
Key Features
- LG Dryers Genuine Filter
- Lint filtering to prevent any blocakge of air inlet.
- Specification : Filter 24 inch Dryer LG 24inch Inner Filter+Foam PE Bag+Box LG LG 24in Dryer
- Inner Filter : Always clean the inner filter before and after use.
- Outer Filter : Clean the outer filter after drying 10 times or when the lint has accumulated onto the outer filter.
Mounting Location
For more detailed explanation, please refer to the video below.
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Product featured is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
How to Clean
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Open the product door, remove the internal filter, and then remove the external filter.
STEP 1
Pull the inner/outer filter in the direction of the arrow to expand it.
STEP 2
Clean the residual lint using vacuum cleaner or washing under running water.
* Dry the filter completely if the filter is moist. Failure to do so, odour may occur in the appliance
* DO NOT tap the filter repeatedly as the built in magnet may dislodge and cause a malfunction.
STEP 3
Close the outer filter while pushing the side a of the filter.
STEP 4
Close them, and reinsert the both lint filters.
STEP 5
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
AGM75510732
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Outer : 272 x 152 x 54, Inner : 274 x 175 x 57
Net Weight (g)
249
Product Weight (g)
393
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.