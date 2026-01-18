We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Styler™ Aroma Sheet 20 Pack - Pear and Freesia
LG Styler™ Aroma Sheet 20 Pack - Pear and Freesia
Key Features
- LG Styler Genuine Sheet
- Available in Pear and Freesia scent
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
STEP 1
Take out the lint filter cover.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Remove the aroma filter from the back ofthe lint filter cover.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Open the aroma filter, insert an aroma sheet, and then close the aroma filter.
STEP 3
STEP 4
Insert the aroma filter into the back of the lint filter cover.
STEP 4
STEP 5
Reinstall the lint filter cover on top of the lint filter correctly.
- Install the lint filter cover in the way that its guide faces the front of the appliance.
STEP 5
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
AGM73611312
Category
Scented Sheet
Note
20 sheets
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
224 x 100 x 40
Net Weight (g)
101
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.