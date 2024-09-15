This “LEE ZII JIA MEET & GREET” Contest is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein

1. Contest Period: starts from 15 September 2024 – 31 October 2024 [23.59PM]. All entries received after the Contest Period shall automatically be disqualified.

2. How To Participate:

To participate in the Contest, contestants may follow the given steps.

Step 1: Create a 15 - 30 seconds short video and tell us "Tell us what you would like to tell Lee Zii Jia when you meet him?"

Step 2: Upload the video to either your Facebook OR Instagram page. Set your account setting to public view.

Step 3: Include the hashtag #LZJMeet&Greet#LifesGood#LGMalaysia and tag @LG Global(MY) (Facebook); OR lg_malaysia (Instagram).

3. Eligible Winner(s):

Three (3) winners with the most creative video and best answer will be selected to meet and greet Lee Zii Jia.

4. Meet and Greet Even Date Announcement: To be Confirmed.

The meet and greet session date and time to be confirmed on a later date after the winners' announcement. The Winners will be notified by email and/or WhatsApp (“Winning Notification”) as decided by LGE at its absolute discretion. The Winning Notification will include instructions about the meet and greet together with Event Date and Time.

5. Any and all expenses and arrangement (including but not limited to travel, airport transfer, accommodation, personal cost, food and beverage) incurred in relation to accepting to attend the Meet and Greet Session shall be solely borne by the winners.

6. LGE reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend the Contest without any prior notice. For the avoidance of doubt, any cancellation, termination or suspension by LGE of the Contest shall not entitle the Participants to any claim or compensation against LGE, its agents and employees for any and all losses or damages suffered or incurred by the Participants as a direct or an indirect result of the act of cancellation, termination or suspension thereof.

7. We have the right to dismiss your entry pertaining to any of the following conditions:

⦿ Entry may not contain sexually explicit or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

⦿ Promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing);

⦿ Promotes any activities that may appear unethical, illegal, unsafe or dangerous;

⦿ Promotes any particular political agenda or message;

⦿ Obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

⦿ Defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

⦿ Communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill with which we wish to associate; and/or

⦿ Violates any applicable laws or regulations including, without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others’ computer or communication systems.

8. Eligible Participants: This Promotion is open to legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the official receipt of purchase of an Eligible Product(s) from any Participating Retailer(s) during the Promotion Period and whose name appears on the duly completed, signed and submitted Redemption Form together with a duplicate copy of the Product Receipt in accordance with the instruction hereto, except the employees and their immediate families of LGE, participating LGE authorized retailers and partner agencies. For the avoidance of doubt, the event is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants.

9. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the form are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the redemption form submitted to us.

10. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

11. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Promotion Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

12. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that submission of the participation is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

13. In the event, Winner is unable to attend to the Meet and Greet Event, the winner participation shall be void and LGE shall have the absolute right to select another Winner. Only Winner will be allowed to enter the Meet and Greet Event space.

14. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

15. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

16. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

17. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the submission of the participation is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise

18. Successful participants will be notified via text OR email by LGE’s appointed agency. If the Eligible Participant(s) cannot be reached within Seven (7) days OR after Three (3) reminders sent from the date of notification, through the contact information provided at the time of entry, Eligible Participant(s) shall be forfeited. If a potential prize winner cannot be reached by LGE using the contact information provided at the time of entry, that potential winner shall forfeit and LGE will select another new Winner.

19. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

20. Each Participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Promotion; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Promotion.

21. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

22. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

23. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

24. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

25. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

26. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

IMPORTANT: Other terms and conditions apply. If you do not agree with any of these terms and conditions for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.