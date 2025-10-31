About Cookies on This Site

20L LG NeoChef® Microwave Oven

20L LG NeoChef® Microwave Oven

20L LG NeoChef® Microwave Oven

MS2032GAS
Front view of LG 20L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black, MS2032GAS
Front view of LG 20L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black, MS2032GAS
Key Features

  • EasyClean™ Coating
  • Auto Reheat
  • Auto Cook
  • Defrost
  • Keep Warm
More

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Minimalist design, practical space utilization

With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design

The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef® with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.

The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Which features does this product have?

A.

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Q.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

A.

Cleaning LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean™ coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Q.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

A.

Regular maintenance on LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Q.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. The slim, compact design ensures LG Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Q.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

Q.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef® feature.

Q.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Q.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, the smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

What people are saying

