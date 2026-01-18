1. Eligibility

1.1 The Interest Free Installment Plans are available exclusively to LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”) Online Brand Store https://www.lg.com/my/ members who are legal residents of Malaysia (“Customer(s)”), under the Available Installment Options, provided for in Article 2 effective 6 March 2026 onwards.

1.2 Online payment via credit card including VISA and MasterCard credit cards. International cards are not accepted. One-time payment or up to 24 months installments with 0% interest are available.

1.3 “Interest Free Installment Plans” shall mean that there will be no interest from on LGE Online Brand Store eligible purchases converted into instalments. However, your issuing bank or payment provider may charge fees (e.g., late payment, overlimit, finance charges or early termination fees) in accordance with the cardholder agreement or payment provider service agreement; these are outside the control of LGE and Customers shall remain solely responsible for all such charges.

1.4 Customers may enjoy Interest Free Installment Plans when the checkout value exceeds *Minimum Transaction Amount of RM500.00 and above in a single transaction, after the application of any vouchers or discounts.

1.5 This Interest Free Installment Plans is only applicable to purchases made on the LG Online Brand Store.

1.6 This Interest Free Installment Plans is not applicable for any LG Subscribe Products purchased via Subscription package.

2. Available Instalment Options

2.1 Eligible Customers may select one of the following installment options at checkout, subject to approval by the issuing bank or payment provider:

Participating Banks Minimum Transaction Amont (RM)* 6 Months 12 Months 24 Months HSBC RM 1,000 RM 1,000 RM 2,000 Ambank (Visa Only) RM 500 RM 1,000 RM 1,000 Hong Leong Bank RM 500 RM 1,000 RM 1,000 RHB RM 500 RM 1,000 RM 1,000 Standard Chartered Bank RM 1,000 RM 1,000 RM 1,000 CIMB RM 600 RM 1,200 RM 1,800

*The minimum transaction amount is calculated after applying coupon or discount code (if applicable).

2.2 Installment options are only available for eligible purchases and must be selected at the time of checkout. Conformation will be sent from the issuing bank or payment provider if your installment plan is approved.

2.3 Payment by credit card, providing your credit card information does not mean that you have paid or that a contract has been established. Our company reserves the right to decide whether to accept your order.

2.4 Payment via credit card and in installments, the installment payment service is provided by your credit card issuer. The creditor-debtor relationship for the installment payment exists only between you and your credit card issuer. Unless otherwise specified on the relevant webpage, the interest you are required to pay, its calculation method, and whether there is any additional credit insurance or guarantor involved are all handled in accordance with the relevant agreement between you and your credit card issuer. Please check the relevant agreement yourself, as it is unrelated to the LG Online Brand Store.

2.5 For all transactions made on the LG official online store, an Invoice will be sent to the email address you used when ordering the product within fourteen business days after the product arrives.

3. Payment Restrictions

3.1 Debit cards are not eligible for installment plans. Eligibility of supplementary credit cards varies by issuing bank, and Customers are responsible for confirming directly with their respective bank whether their supplementary card qualifies for installment payments. If the bank does not support installment conversion for the supplementary card, the full transaction amount will be charged as a one‑time payment.

3.2 All installment plans are subject to approval by the issuing bank or payment provider. LGE bears no responsibility for any approvals, rejections, limits, or fees imposed by the issuing bank or payment provider, and any such matters shall be resolved directly between the Customer and the bank or payment provider.

3.3 Once an order has been placed, the selected payment method (including any installment plan) cannot be changed. Customers are responsible for ensuring all payment details are accurate before completing the transaction. LGE will not process requests to modify the payment method after order submission.

4. Participation and Acceptance

4.1. By participating in any Interest Free Installment Plans, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions, together with all rules, regulations, and instructions issued by LGE from time to time, which shall be deemed incorporated into these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

4.2. Where a Customer has not attained 18 years of age as at date of Purchase, the Customer’s parent or legal guardian warrants and agrees that both the Customer and the parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these T&Cs.

5. Card Issuer & Third‑Party Terms

5.1. Participation in the Interest Free Installment Plans is subject to the respective terms and conditions of the issuing bank or payment provider, including but not limited to billing cycles, late fees, cancellation terms, or early repayment policies.

5.2. LGE shall not be responsible for any disputes, fees, penalties, or consequences arising between the Customer and the issuing bank or payment provider.

6. Delivery, Partial Fulfilment & Backorders

6.1 Unless stated otherwise, the Interest Free Installment Plans applies to the entire order amount. In the case of partial fulfilment or split shipments, the Interest Free Installment Plans billing schedule remains unchanged once conversion has occurred.

6.2 If an item cannot be fulfilled, we may cancel and refund the relevant portion. Your issuing bank’s or payment provider’ reflection of reversals may take up to two (2) working weeks.

7. Early Termination & Changes

7.1 Requests to terminate the Interest Free Installment Plans early or change tenure must be made to the issuing bank or payment provider and may be subject to fees. LGE Online Brand Store cannot alter issuing bank or payment provider approved plans or waive bank or payment provider fees.

8. Errors, Cancellations & Fraud Prevention

8.1 LGE may, at its sole discretion, decline or cancel any order at any time, including due to pricing errors, stock unavailability, failed verification, suspected fraud, system errors, or compliance requirements. In such cases, any payment authorisation or installment conversion will be voided or adjusted accordingly.

8.2 LGE reserves the right to suspend, modify, or withdraw the Interest Free Installment Plans at any time without prior notice where required by law, by partner banks or payment providers, or due to operational or security considerations. LGE shall not be liable for any losses or inconveniences arising from such suspension, modification, or withdrawal.

9. Privacy & Use of Personal Data

9.1. By participating in the Interest Free Installment Plans, each Customer consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing, and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purpose of organizing, administering, and managing the Interest Free Installment Plans, in accordance with these T&Cs and LGE’s Privacy Policy ( https://www.lg.com/my/privacy ).

9.2. Each Customer further agrees to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for marketing and promotional activities conducted by LGE from time to time, in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy.

9.3. Each Customer represents and warrants that all personal data provided to LGE is true, accurate, and complete.

10. Amendments and Discretion

10.1. LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

10.2. All information is accurate at the time of publication. LGE shall not be liable for any errors, omissions, or subsequent changes.

11. Governing Law

11.1 These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Malaysia.



