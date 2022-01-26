For most household appliances, energy efficiency ratings use a simple 6-star rating system. Using this methodology, the more stars a product has, the more efficient it is. And air conditioning units have been rated this way for a long time: a specific model will be given a separate star rating for cooling (in blue) and heating (in red).

However, since 2019, some heating and cooling systems have been rated slightly differently. A new ‘Zoned Energy Rating Label’ has been introduced, whereby the seasonal efficiency of the unit is factored into the rating. This means that customers can choose a unit that’s right for them based on where they live.

Gas energy ratings still follow the same 6-star rating system. The star rating is calculated on the assumption that the air conditioner is heating or cooling for 2000 hours a year; it also factors in standby power, with a standby time of 6760 hours annually. You’ll find high efficiency models with 5-star energy ratings at LG, like this 2.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function.

However, when comparing the efficiency of different air conditioning units by star rating, you’ll need to look at models of the same or a similar size, as this is used to calculate the rating. What’s more, you won’t be able to compare models that have a 6-star rating label with those that have the new Zoned Energy Rating Label.