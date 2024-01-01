Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
LG

Helpful Hints

Choosing the Best Refrigerator For Your Kitchen

From size to features, find out what to look for when buying a fridge, and discover more about the different types of fridges available at LG with our guide.

LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Helpful Hints

Curved Monitors vs. Flat Monitors

Find out whether a curved or flat monitor is better for your gaming experience with our guide. Discover the benefits of both monitor types for gamers here.

LG

Helpful Hints

TV Screen Resolution & Aspect Ratio Explained

Find out everything you need to know about screen resolution, pixel technology and aspect ratio in TVs with our expert guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

Laundry Tips: How To Use Your Washing Machine

Find out how to properly load and use a washing machine, and get expert laundry tips and tricks from LG with our handy laundry guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

How To Choose An Energy Efficient Fridge

Find out how to choose a more energy efficient fridge freezer here. From Energy Rating Labels to usage, get a more energy efficient fridge with our guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

Monitor Panel Types Explained: IPS Vs. VA

Wondering what's different about IPS monitors vs. VA monitors? Discover more about the main monitor types – IPS, VA and TN panels – with our buying guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

Sound Bars Explained

Find out what sound bars are and how they work. Get to grips with size and connectivity, and discover more about the fab features you'll find on LG sound bars.

LG

Helpful Hints

LG Screen Technology

LED and LCD displays can be found everywhere – like TVs and monitors. Find out more about our display technology here, including IPS, OLED and QNED.

LG

Helpful Hints

How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

Find out how to buy an energy efficient washing machine here. Get to grips with Energy Rating Labels, water efficiency and running costs with our guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

How to clean your LG Washing Machine: 15 things you should know

Find out how to clean your Washing Machine, get rid of any smells and take care of your appliance

LG

Helpful Hints

What should a fridge freezer temperature be?

To keep your fridge freezer cool and maintain the quality and safety of your food, you should put enough food in the refrigerator.

LG

Helpful Hints

Washer Cycles: How to Wash a Weighted Blanket

Proper washing techniques for weighted blankets are crucial to maintaining their therapeutic benefits and hygiene.

LG

Helpful Hints

What is a Heat Pump Dryer? Dryer Comparison and Pros & Cons

Discover information on heat pump dryer technology and how it is different from the other types of dryers available.

LG

Helpful Hints

Why you should use a clothes dryer

Learn how a clothes dryer ensures all-year fabric care, hygiene, saves time, handles large items, and benefits from energy-efficient heat pump technology.

LG

Helpful Hints

Forget cubes! It’s all about ice balls

Create perfect sphere every time with LG Instaview Refrigerator Craft Ice maker

LG

Helpful Hints

Understanding Vacuum Suction Power

Learn about how to choose a vacuum with the features and suction power to suit your cleaning needs.

LG

Helpful Hints

The Must-Have Vacuum for Pet Families

LG’s CordZero™ All-in-One cordless stick and robot vacuum cleaner helps you clean up pet hair with specially designed nozzles, a self-emptying system, and ThinQ monitoring.

LG

Helpful Hints

How to Stop Your Cordless Vacuum From Smelling Bad

Find out how bad smells can form inside your cordless vacuum and how regular maintenance can stop them from taking hold.