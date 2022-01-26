Sound Bars Explained





Sound bars are speakers that enhance the audio quality of content. They’re designed to sit neatly underneath or above your TV and provide a more immersive viewing experience. If you have a high-resolution TV, like a UHD, OLEDor QNED TV , sound bars amplify the audio experience to match the high-definition visuals.

Sound bars consist of several speakers in one, which are positioned along the bar in such a way that it tricks your brain into thinking that the audio is coming from around you, when in fact it isn’t. If you’re watching a film or a big-budget TV show, this audio trick will give you a cinematic experience at home.