The must-have vacuum for pet families

If you have a cat or dog at home, you probably see pet hair on your sofa, floor, and even your bed and pillows. The floor is easy to clean: you can sweep, mop, or use a vacuum cleaner to do it. But how can you effectively clean up pet hair that clings to your bedding, carpets, sofas and other fabric products? Here are the 3 best ways to clean up your cat or dog’s fur:

1. Brush your pet’s hair regularly: First, reducing the amount of pet hair in your home requires regular pet brushings. Cats do groom themselves, but when they do, they either swallow loose hair or it falls on the floor. Neither is ideal. Regular brushing can keep your cat’s hair soft while removing loose hair. We also recommend brushing your cat or dog in the bathroom. That way, the hair stays there, and you can easily rinse, gather, and toss it away.

2. Everyday cleanup: Next, if you want to keep your home neat and tidy, the most basic thing is keeping up with the housework. You should pay special attention to all the areas where your fur babies walk and play, such as the floor and bedding. If possible, try to clean the floor every day, or even use a wet mop, to make sure that the loose pet hair and dander are removed.

3. Use the right cleaning tools: Choosing the right cleaning tools is just as important as cleaning hard. You can achieve better cleaning results only by using the appropriate tools and skills!