The must-have vacuum for pet families
20th September 2023 20.09.2023
No matter how adorable your cat or dog is, any pet parent knows the challenge of dealing with cat and dog hair everywhere in the house. That’s why we are going to share why you need a pet hair vacuum cleaner and recommend one that is both user-friendly and worth your money. It can clean up virtually all the fur in your home, even in hard-to-reach corners, to make life with your fur baby easier.
Here’s how you know you need a vacuum cleaner for pet hair
If you’re wondering whether you need a pet hair vacuum cleaner, here are your signs:
- ✅ You get poked by cat or dog hairs on your sofa, carpet, and even your bedding
- ✅ If you don’t clean your house for a day or two, you feel like pet hair is flying everywhere
- ✅ Your clothes come out of the wash mysteriously covered in fur
- ✅ There is more fur than dust bunnies in the corners
- ✅ In the summer, your electric fan blows fur into “tumbleweeds”
- ✅ You clean often, but your house still looks messy because of the endless pet fur
While pet fur isn’t necessarily “dirty,” it can make things look dirty when it sticks to your bedding, furniture, and fabrics. So, what can you do about it? We will show you some great tips to clean up those pet hairs one by one.
Pet hair sticking to everything? 3 ways to get rid of it
If you have a cat or dog at home, you probably see pet hair on your sofa, floor, and even your bed and pillows. The floor is easy to clean: you can sweep, mop, or use a vacuum cleaner to do it. But how can you effectively clean up pet hair that clings to your bedding, carpets, sofas and other fabric products? Here are the 3 best ways to clean up your cat or dog’s fur:
1. Brush your pet’s hair regularly: First, reducing the amount of pet hair in your home requires regular pet brushings. Cats do groom themselves, but when they do, they either swallow loose hair or it falls on the floor. Neither is ideal. Regular brushing can keep your cat’s hair soft while removing loose hair. We also recommend brushing your cat or dog in the bathroom. That way, the hair stays there, and you can easily rinse, gather, and toss it away.
2. Everyday cleanup: Next, if you want to keep your home neat and tidy, the most basic thing is keeping up with the housework. You should pay special attention to all the areas where your fur babies walk and play, such as the floor and bedding. If possible, try to clean the floor every day, or even use a wet mop, to make sure that the loose pet hair and dander are removed.
3. Use the right cleaning tools: Choosing the right cleaning tools is just as important as cleaning hard. You can achieve better cleaning results only by using the appropriate tools and skills!
Say goodbye to pet hair with the right vacuum cleaner
Fur is hard to remove from fabrics because of static electricity, and anyone who has tried to remove fur with a regular vacuum knows how frustrating it can be. Pet owners need a vacuum cleaner with strong suction and anti-tangle features. Even better, some vacuums also have filters or special bristle brushes to clean up fur, dirt, and debris from furniture and floors easily. This is where LG’s vacuum cleaners shine and can help you achieve great cleaning results.
1. Specially designed nozzle to pick up pet hair
The LG CordZero™ A9 cordless stick vacuum features a motorized nozzle, Power Drive Nozzle®, that rotates the roller while vacuuming to help pick up dirt and hair effectively on carpets, tiles or hard floors. It has a powerful and lightweight floor nozzle that can quickly remove pet hair and other messes like pet food from the floor.
Switch to the special hair nozzle to easily get rid of stubborn pet hair on sofas and carpets. And instead of using a power head with a bristle brush end that can scratch your furniture, LG’s spinning Power mini tool, the pet nozzle, lifts hair with a rubber-flanged cylinder that’s quiet, efficient, and gentle, especially on your upholstery and bedspreads.
2. Self-emptying dust collection and disposal
An auto emptying system makes the CordZero™ A9 cordless vacuum more convenient and efficient. It connects the robot and stick to a dock that recharges them and empties the dustbin into a bigger storage bin. Depending on your cleaning needs, you can replace the base station every three months, instead of emptying a typical vacuum every few days. Keep in mind that the 3-month replacement cycle for towers may vary with actual usage.
Particularly with robotic vacuum cleaners, you don’t have to interrupt your busy schedule to empty the vacuum. You can run it more often and keep your home cleaner with less effort. You can also set a cleaning schedule for larger homes without worrying about being home or the dustbin capacity running low.
3. Robot or cordless handheld? Get the All-in-One daily pet hair removal vacuum
The CordZero™ All-in-One cordless vacuum offers both a robotic vacuum to clean your floors and a stick with a removable pipe that converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning up pet hair or pet messes on your sofa or upholstery. The stick has a long-lasting battery capacity, and the design of charging and auto-dusting both products with one station offers convenience and space-saving storage.
4. Less hassle to dispose of pet hair
The automatic dusting station makes emptying pet hair a breeze with its large dust bag and auto emptying system*. The storage bag inside the station seals in dust and debris, conveniently preventing them from flying around or getting on your hands. Plus, with a washable filter, it is easy to clean and maintain. That means, even if the All-in-One dust bag is full of hair and dander, the dust inside doesn't blow around.1
5. Smart cleaning maintenance thanks to ThinQ, Wi-Fi connectivity
All LG vacuums have a handle-top display that shows how much battery time is left, but you can do more with the CordZero™ A9 All-in-One cordless vacuum on the LG ThinQ app on your iOS or Android device. Once you’ve connected the Wi-Fi vacuum to your home wireless network, the app lets you see how full of dirt the dust bags are so you know when to replace them, how fast the battery is charging when the All-in-One is on its stand, and when it’s fully charged.
Besides monitoring the All-in-One’s battery, ThinQ tracks how often you use the vacuum every week, month, and year, so you know when to wash the filter. Also, the app can help you fix any issues with the vacuum and connect you to LG tech support if you need more help.
To learn more about the functions of LG cordless vacuum cleaners, explore the various kinds of wireless vacuum cleaners that can help you maintain a clean and tidy home! Both you and your fur baby will appreciate it.
1. Auto emptying All-in-One tower sold separately.