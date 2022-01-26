TV Cleaning Guide: How to Clean a TV





Modern TV screens are coated, and this makes them sensitive to chemical cleaners. In fact, you should avoid using any type of chemical cleaner on a flat screen TV. This includes the everyday cleaners you might use in your kitchen or bathroom; you should also avoid using window cleaners and anything that contains alcohol, benzene, ammonia or acetone.

And remember, water and electronics don’t mix: never spray water directly onto the TV screen, as this may trickle down and come into contact with the internal hardware. Additionally, you shouldn’t wipe your TV with a scourer or paper towels, as these could scratch and permanently damage the screen. Instead, use a dry microfibre cloth.

Luckily, you can still give your TV a good clean without ruining it. To clean your LG TV without streaks, follow the instructions below: