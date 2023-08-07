We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why you should use a clothes dryer
7th August 2023 07.08.2023
Imagine having perfectly dry, fresh-smelling clothes all year round, regardless of the weather. No more worries about humid summers, prolonged rainy spells, or cloudy days. A clothes dryer is designed to effectively tackle these challenges.
But it's not just about convenience. A dryer also ensures optimal hygiene. By reducing your clothes' exposure to outdoor allergens and germs, a dryer can help keep your garments and home fresh and clean. Additionally, a clothes dryer is exceptional at caring for your fabrics.
Is a clothes dryer worth it?
Clothes dryer is built for all seasons
When you're drying clothes naturally, the process can be prolonged due to factors like humidity, and the clothes might even develop a bad smell if dried outside. But a clothes dryer overcomes these challenges, consistently providing quick and effective drying regardless of the weather. Whether it's during the humid summer, during prolonged rainy periods, or even when sunshine is scarce, a clothes dryer helps provide crisp, fresh-smelling, dry, germ-free clothes at any time throughout the year.
Keeps clothes and home safe from germs
The outside air is full of pollutants and allergens that can cling to clothes dried outdoors. Sun-drying also exposes clothes to dust, smog, odors, and fading from ultraviolet rays. These issues are a particular concern for families with young children and pet owners. But using a clothes dryer can prevent exposure to these pollutants, keeping your clothes and environment hygienically clean.
Save precious time and effort
Getting your laundry done involves more than just washing your clothes. Carrying laundry bags to the washing machine and waiting for the wash to finish is just half the job. Air-drying wet clothes on clotheslines or racks can often take a full day or more. But a clothes dryer saves you time by drying multiple laundry loads in one day. While drying times can vary based on the laundry amount, a standard cycle typically completes drying in about 1 to 2 hours. This is perfect for those with busy schedules, ensuring a wardrobe that's always ready to wear. With a dryer, you can quickly wash, dry, and store your clothes, ensuring that your favorite items are available without the wait for air-drying.
Wash Larger Items with Ease
Washing and drying bulky items like curtains and blankets can throw off your normal laundry routine due to their long drying time. But a clothes dryer can quickly handle these large items, making their washing much simpler, especially for big households. Also, a dryer with dedicated cycles can effortlessly manage home upholstery and stacks of towels, ensuring you always have clean linens at hand.
Get that fluffy ‘hotel tower feel’ in your own home
Air-drying towels can harm their fibers, leading to a rough texture. But using a dryer flexes and bends the fibers, breaking bonds between them to create a soft, fluffy feel. This process mimics the luxurious feel of hotel towels.
Choosing the right dryer: The benefits of Heat Pump Dryers
Space is no longer a constraint
LG dryers deliver excellent drying performance and fit neatly into a corner of your kitchen, eliminating the need for bulky clotheslines. Furthermore, if you purchase a standalone LG Heat Pump Dryer, you have the flexibility to place it next to your washing machine or install it separately to suit your space.
For those with limited space at home, the LG WashTower™ could be the solution. It offers a space-saving design with clothes dryers of various sizes to cater to different laundry needs. Its heat pump technology supports flexible installation, making it a great choice even for homes with limited space. The stacked models, featuring a washer on the bottom and a dryer on top, make efficient use of your space. These models also come with a centralized control panel for easy operation.
Energy Efficient Technology: The Advantages of Heat Pump Dryers
When choosing a dryer, energy efficiency is a key factor, which brings us to compare electric and gas dryers with heat pump dryers. Heat pump dryers offer benefits such as energy efficiency, quiet operation, and less heat loss.
Electric and gas dryers warm air in the drum to dry clothes, but this warm air is then expelled, resulting in heat loss and energy waste.
In contrast, heat pump dryers use a closed-loop system to recycle air in the drum. This air is dehumidified, reheated, and reused, eliminating the need for venting, and significantly reducing heat loss and energy waste. For example, LG's heat pump dryers have DUAL Inverter HeatPump technology. It uses two cylinders running at different speeds to enhance drying efficiency while reducing energy use and noise.
Features to look out for on LG clothes dryers
So, what innovative technologies in LG clothes dryers simplify life and create a better environment?
ThinQ™, the smart control hub that gives customized control and peace of mind
With LG ThinQ™ technology, you can select a cycle suitable for various fabric types, remotely monitor your dryer, and manage energy consumption through the ThinQ™ app. It also allows for diagnosing and troubleshooting potential issues that may arise with the dryer.
*The LG ThinQ™ app is available on Android or iOS smartphones. For compatibility, Android devices require Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later, and iOS devices require iOS 9 or later. Both a phone and home Wi-Fi data connection, as well as product registration on the ThinQ™ app, are necessary. Availability of smart features and voice assistant may vary by country and model. We recommend checking with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Please note, LG reserves the right to change features and services without notice.
Allergy Care Cycle
The LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer is designed to meet your specific needs and protect the longevity of your garments. It features a unique 'Allergy Care' cycle that maintains an internal temperature of around 60℃ for two hours, effectively reducing dust mites that could trigger allergies or respiratory problems. This BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approved cycle reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites and effectively eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens. Experience an improved quality of life with LG's commitment to protecting your family from common household allergens.
Gentle Care
The Gentle Care Cycle in our dryers thoughtfully caters to your garments' needs. It delicately dries fragile items, such as wool, at lower temperatures, significantly reducing the risk of shrinkage and creasing. The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ operates at a gentle 50-60℃, unlike traditional dryers' 70-80℃, reducing shrinkage even further. In fact, for some fabrics, the shrinkage is as minimal as natural drying. Please note that the shrinkage result may vary depending on the usage environment and fabric material. Choose these gentler cycles on your LG dryer to maintain your clothing's shape and minimize wrinkles.
Sensor Dry
LG's Sensor Dry technology, including the Sensor Dry System with its two sensor bars, enhances your laundry routine by automatically adjusting drying time and temperature. These sensors monitor moisture levels and air temperature inside the drum, determining optimal drying time by detecting moisture on clothes. They adapt the drying conditions according to the selected program, effectively preventing over-drying and ensuring optimal fabric care with each cycle.
* The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
Double Layer Air Filters
LG clothes dryers come equipped with Dual Air Filter technology. This feature effectively captures lint and other particles from your clothes, helping keep your dryer in top-notch condition, cycle after cycle.
As we have seen, using a clothes dryer simplifies and freshens up your laundry routine. It allows for better garment care and reduces laundry time, so you can quickly have clean, dry clothes, and spend your afternoon on other tasks. If you are looking for a dryer that will transform your life, consider exploring LG's heat pump dryers.