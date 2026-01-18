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HELPFUL HINTS
Integrated Dishwashers vs. Freestanding Dishwashers
For homeowners in the early stages of kitchen renovation or appliance replacement, the fundamental choice lies between "integration" and "independence." Here is a logic-based decision tree to help you navigate the Integrated vs. Freestanding choice immediately:
✓ Integrated: if you want the appliance to completely disappear behind your own cabinetry.
✓ Freestanding: if you want a metallic or colored accent (Stainless, Black, White) to define the kitchen's character.
✓ Integrated with Sliding door: if you have complex plinths (toe kicks) and want to avoid interference or cutting furniture.
Why it Matters: Concealment vs. Statement
The modern kitchen has evolved from a strictly utilitarian service area to the central hub of social life and home design. Consequently, appliances are no longer just machines; they are design elements.
The core consumer dilemma is a choice between "Concealment" (hiding the appliance to highlight the furniture) and “Statement" (using the appliance finish to highlight the kitchen’s style). Understanding the nuances of installation, flexibility, and visual impact is essential for making a choice that satisfies both your interior design and practical needs.
The Case for Integrated Dishwashers
Integrated dishwashers, often referred to as “Integrated" or "built-in," are designed to accept a custom cabinet front that matches the rest of your kitchen joinery. When closed, the appliance is indistinguishable from a standard storage cabinet.
1. The Silent Aesthetic
The primary advantage is visual silence. In open-concept homes where the kitchen merges with the living room, breaking up a run of cabinetry with a metallic block can visually "shrink" the space. Integrated models allow for a seamless horizontal line, creating a sense of calm and minimalism.
2. Solving the Installation Gap: The Sliding Door
Historically, a major pain point with integrated models was the "toe kick interference." Standard integrated doors often hit the baseboard (plinth) when opening, forcing installers to cut the furniture or leave gaps between the door and the baseboard.
LG Insight
The Sliding door advantage
LG’s sliding door system is a feature for seamless installation. Unlike standard fixed door, this mechanism allows the custom cabinet panel to glide upwards as the door pivots open.
How it Works
As the door opens, the panel shifts up, creating immediate clearance at the base.
The Benefit
It prevents the panel from striking the toe kick, allowing for long, elegant panels and a completely flush fit installation with minimal gaps, regardless of your kitchen’s baseboard height.
3. Ergonomics and Controls
Since the front is covered by cabinetry, the controls are hidden on the top edge of the door (Top Control). This contributes to the clean look but requires the user to open the door slightly to select cycles or check the remaining time, though many premium models, including LG, now beam a light on the floor to indicate operation status or remaining time.
The Case for Freestanding Dishwashers
Freestanding dishwashers are the versatile workhorses of the kitchen world. While they can stand alone, in modern kitchens, they are typically installed in a recess under the counter.
1. Design Versatility: The Power of Finish
Choosing a freestanding model means selecting a finish that anchors your kitchen's color palette. It is not just about Stainless Steel anymore; the market offers a spectrum of choices to suit different interior styles:
✓ Noble Steel: The timeless choice. It conveys a professional, industrial, and sanitary image. It pairs universally with other appliances.
✓ Matte Black: A rising trend for modern, urban kitchens. It offers a softer, warmer, and more velvety texture than standard black, reducing reflections and adding sophistication.
✓ White: Far from the "plastic white" of the past, modern white finishes are often matte or flat, perfect for "Scandi-minimalist" designs that prioritise brightness and cleanliness.
2. Flexibility and Easy Relocation
Freestanding models are generally easier to install as they do not require an installer to mount a custom panel. If you move homes, a freestanding unit is easier to disconnect and take with you, making it a preferred choice for renters or those who move frequently.
How do LG Dishwasher Features Compare?
Equal Performance, Different Exterior
It is a common myth that integrated models are less powerful than their freestanding counterparts. In reality, the internal engine and cleaning technologies are often identical; only the outer shell differs.
Whether you choose the invisible Integrated model or a bold Matte Black Freestanding unit, you should look for these core performance indicators:
Cleaning Power
Look for multi-motion spray arms. LG’s QuadWash™ technology uses four spray arms, rotating clockwise and counterclockwise to reach multiple corners, regardless of the door type.
Hygiene
A dishwasher must sanitise. TrueSteam™ technology generates high-temperature steam to detach food crusts and reduce water spots, ensuring that your dishes are as clean as your kitchen design.
Drying
Plastic containers are notoriously hard to dry. Systems like Auto open door ensure that moisture is effectively removed, preventing the need for manual towel drying.
Lifestyle-Based Recommendation Scenarios
#1
The Open-Plan Minimalist
•Context: Your kitchen flows directly into your lounge. You dislike visual clutter.
•Recommendation: Integrated
•Why: You want the kitchen to look like a living room. With LG’s Sliding Hinge, the dishwasher blends perfectly with your furniture lines, and the quiet operation (often under 44dB) ensures it doesn't interrupt movie night.
#2
The Modern Industrial Family
•Context: You have a large island, heavy cooking traffic, and exposed beams or brick.
•Recommendation: Freestanding (Silver)
•Why: The metallic finish complements the industrial vibe.
#3
The Chic Urban Studio
•Context: A smaller space with dark cabinetry or monochromatic themes.
•Recommendation: Freestanding (Matte Black)
•Why: A stainless steel unit might glare too brightly in a moody, dark kitchen. Matte Black provides a seamless, sophisticated look that feels modern and expensive without the cost of custom carpentry.
FAQ
Does an Integrated dishwasher come with the front door?
No. Integrated models are shipped without the front cladding. You must order a panel from your kitchen cabinet manufacturer or carpenter to match your specific kitchen design.
Can I install a Freestanding dishwasher under my counter?
Yes. Most modern freestanding dishwashers are designed with removable top covers (worktops) or standard heights that fit snugly under standard kitchen counters. They provide a "built-in look" while retaining their own finished door.
What is the advantage of the sliding door on LG Integrated models?
The sliding door allows the custom door panel to slide up when opening. This prevents the bottom of the door from hitting the kitchen plinth (toe kick). It eliminates the need to cut your plinth and ensures a tight, flush fit with minimal gaps between the dishwasher and the counter.
Do I need a plumber to install a freestanding dishwasher?
While LG dishwashers are simple to connect, professional installation is recommended to ensure all water and drain connections are perfectly secure and leak-free. An LG-certified installer will also ensure the unit is perfectly level for the quietest and most efficient performance.
Do freestanding dishwashers stick out?
LG freestanding dishwashers are designed to align with standard kitchen cabinetry depths for a clean, streamlined look. While the door may sit slightly forward to allow for full opening, the overall unit is engineered to provide a flush and integrated feel in your kitchen.
*Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.