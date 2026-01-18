The Ultimate Guide to Dishwasher Maintenance: How to Clean and Optimise Performance

The filter system is the "kidney" of your dishwasher. It traps food particles to prevent them from redepositing on clean dishes. A clogged filter is the #1 cause of poor cleaning results and bad smells.

1 Locate: Remove the bottom rack. The filter is typically located at the base of the tub.

2. Remove: Twist the cylindrical filter (usually counterclockwise) and lift it out. There is often a mesh plate underneath—remove that too. Be careful not to let accumulated debris fall into the sump opening.

3. Wash: Rinse under running tap. Use a soft brush to scrub away grease or calcium buildup from the mesh.

4. Reassemble: Place the mesh back, insert the cylinder, and twist until it locks (listen for a click).