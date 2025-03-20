1. This “LG Fridge | Objet Collection : Raya OOTD Contest 3.0” (collectively “Contest”) is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.

2. Contest Period : This Contest starts on 20 March 2025 [00.00] and shall end on 30 April 2025 [23:59].

3. How to Participate:

a) Take a creative photo OR video of yourself and/or family photo in your Raya OOTD featuring ONE of LG Fridge | Objet Collection Color which is Mint or Mist Mint or Clay Pink or Mist Pink or Beige (or all 5 colours together in one post) and post the picture or video on your Facebook, OR Instagram OR TikTok.

b) Under your post include a caption on “what you like about LG Fridge” with the hashtags of #LGRayaOOTD2025 #LGObjetFridge

c) Tag @LG Global (MY)

d) Tag three (3) of your Friends in your post and share this contest to them.

e) Make sure to set your account as “public” view before any submission and posting.

f) Complete all the required personal details in the web form as per following link [https://www.lg.com/my/lg-objet-fridge-raya-ootd-contest-2025]

(*Failure to fill in and submit the online form will render your posting to be void and null.)

g) Each Participant is only allowed to submit ONE (1) entry only.

h) The most creative post with caption will stand a chance to be selected as winner.

4. Eligible Gift:

Ø Photo Category

· 1st Prize : One (1) unit of LG French Door Objet Collection (GR-A24FQSMB)

· 2nd Prize : One (1) unit of LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection (GC-B459QG9D) (limited to 2 units only)

· Consolation: Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit worth RM500 (limited to 5 units only)

Ø Video Category

· 1st Prize : One (1) unit of LG French Door Objet Collection (GR-A24FQSMB)

· 2nd Prize : One (1) unit of LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection (GC-B459QG9D) (limited to 2 units only)

· Consolation: Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit worth RM500 (limited to 5 units only)

5. Winner Announcement :

Shall be made via LG Official Facebook page and notified through email of Eligible Participants who is selected as winner.

6. Winner selection is subject to Eligible Participants who fulfil all the above criteria mentioned under Clause 3 and the terms herein.

7. All other posting or entries received after 30 April 2025 [23:59] will be considered as null and void.

8. Delivery of the Eligible Gift will be made available June 2025 onwards.

9. The Contest shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

10. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the announcement e-mail not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions.

11. Copyright of all images/photos/videos submitted to this Contest remains with the Eligible Participants. However, by participating in this Contest, Eligible Participants agree to grant LGE a perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, license to use, reproduce, copy, publicly display, sublicense, modify and fully exploit any photo submitted.

12. Each Eligible Participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Contest.

13. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Contest and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X page and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

14. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

15. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Contest and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Contest Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Eligible Gift / Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Contest, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Contest, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

16. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the web form are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the form submitted to us.

17. LGE reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Participants from the Contest without prior notification or disclosure of information should the Participants be suspected of tampering with their entries or breach the Contest terms and conditions and/or deemed inappropriate.

18. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

19. LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

20. The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been delivered by LGE. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or postal address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the Eligible Gifts not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions. The Eligible Gifts will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE. Self-collection on the purchased dealers or warehouse and delivery to promoter are not allowed.

21. If LGE subsequently discovers that any winner/recipient was in fact not eligible to participate in the Contest, LGE shall reserve the right to reclaim the Eligible Gift, if already claimed by the supposed winner or recipient and dispose of the said Eligible Gift in such manner and to such charitable organizations as LGE deems fit or in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

22. LGE may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to LGE Contest Terms and Conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the Contest, at any time without notice, obligation or liability.

23. The Eligible Gift is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

24. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Contest and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

25. By participating in this Contest, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Contest or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

26. LGE reserves the right to reject any incomplete submission form without prior notice to participants. The Eligible Gift shall be made via “direct credit” into customer’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The validation process will take up to 60 days or more from date of the email and Participants are advised to provide valid and complete personal information especially contact number and e-mail address, in the event any further information needed regarding their Touch ‘n Go eWallet account.

27. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Eligible Gift. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Contest, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety.

28. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

29. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

30. IMPORTANT: Other terms and condition apply. If you do not agree with any of these terms and condition for any reason, please do not participate in the Contest and do not submit any entry.