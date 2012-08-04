Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare™ 360º Alpha Pet Double (Beige) Air Purifier with Allergy Care and Pet Mode

AS10GDBY0

(0)
front view

What's to love about LG PuriCare™ 360 α PET?

It shows three filters in the product

Clean air with Multi-Filtration System

It shows that the wind from the product extends far away

Fresh air spreads faster and farther

The person with the pet looks happy and the pet mode of the product is working

Breathe freely, live joyfully with pets

The product provides clean and safe air

Shield your loved ones from allergy

Certified by BAF

Certified by the British Allergy Foundation for reducing allergy-causing substances via a dust filter.

Certified by CA

Certified by the Korea Air Cleaning Association for eliminating 99% of five hazardous gases.

Certified by CARBON TRUST

Certified by the British Carbon Trust for business sustainability and carbon reduction.

360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360˚ around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects indoor air quality, displaying the status via a color-coded indicator on the side of the unit. Four colors are used: red, orange, yellow, and green. Red signifies poor air quality, while green denotes the best air quality.

Breathe clean air with Multi-Filtration System

Multi-filtration System captures and removes 99.9%1) of harmful particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.

It shows three filters in the product

See air quality in colors

Detects unseen pollutants and simplifies air quality checks with real-time, color-coded feedback.

It shows the quality of air through color

Clean Booster

Fresh air spreads faster and farther

Delivers clean, filtered air farther and 24%1) faster than models without Clean Boost technology, improving the air quality in your home.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Tested by LGE Internal R&D Laboratory. Test conducted in a chamber of 131 cubic meters (11.0 x 3.4 x 3.5 meters) using the product (PuriCare AS351NNFA) installed in the space with Clean Booster mode on & off at a temperature 25±1.0℃ degrees Celsius. Measured the air velocity by distance away from the product. Air velocity 0.26m/s at 9m away from the air purifier at a 3.3 meter height from the floor.

Pet Care

Breathe freely, live joyfully with pets

LG's Pet Care feature tackles pet smells and hairs efficiently, ensuring that your home stays fresh and clean.

The person with the pet looks happy and the pet mode of the product is working

Better air. Less pet hair

Pet Mode targets low-lying pet hair, capturing 35% more for a cleaner, fresher home. Easy pre-filter replacement included.

Minimize pet odor. Maximize fresh air

The photocatalytic filter, boosted by light, combats 55% more pet odors, ensuring your home stays fresh and clean.

*Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
**Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
***When exposed to fluorescent light (3hrs. recommended) or sunlight for a certain period of time regularly, the deodorization performance is reproduced and maintains the super performance that always looks new.
****Tested by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials.

Disclaimers

Allergy Care

Comfort in every breath with Allergy Care

UVnano and Ionizer are combined to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and neutralize harmful airborne substances, giving you clean, safe air you can trust.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%
***Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
****Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

360-Degree Design

Futuristic design with an upscale touch

The design enhances the look of any room, and the central mood lighting adds to the ambiance.

The interior and the product are well harmonized

The product is being shown from various angles

Smart Air Care

Take control of the air with
LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

You can control the product with a cell phone application

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS10GDBY0_dimension

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    104.0

  • Power input (W)

    72

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    810

  • CADR (CMM)

    13.5

  • Color

    Nature Beige

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 26

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    20.6

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    24.0

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    377 x 1100 x 377

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    450 x 1195 x 450

  • Weight_Net (g)

    20600

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    Yes

  • Pet Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

  • Sleep Timer

    2/4/8/12 hr

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    360˚ V-Pet Filter X 2 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • BAF certification (British Allergy Association)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-09

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS10GDBY0.ABAE

