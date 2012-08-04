We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360º Alpha Pet Double (Beige) Air Purifier with Allergy Care and Pet Mode
What's to love about LG PuriCare™ 360 α PET?
Clean air with Multi-Filtration System
Fresh air spreads faster and farther
Breathe freely, live joyfully with pets
Shield your loved ones from allergy
Certified by BAF
Certified by the British Allergy Foundation for reducing allergy-causing substances via a dust filter.
Certified by CA
Certified by the Korea Air Cleaning Association for eliminating 99% of five hazardous gases.
Certified by CARBON TRUST
Certified by the British Carbon Trust for business sustainability and carbon reduction.
Purify the Air All Around You
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects indoor air quality, displaying the status via a color-coded indicator on the side of the unit. Four colors are used: red, orange, yellow, and green. Red signifies poor air quality, while green denotes the best air quality.
Breathe clean air with Multi-Filtration System
Multi-filtration System captures and removes 99.9%1) of harmful particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.
It shows three filters in the product
See air quality in colors
Detects unseen pollutants and simplifies air quality checks with real-time, color-coded feedback.
It shows the quality of air through color
Fresh air spreads faster and farther
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Tested by LGE Internal R&D Laboratory. Test conducted in a chamber of 131 cubic meters (11.0 x 3.4 x 3.5 meters) using the product (PuriCare AS351NNFA) installed in the space with Clean Booster mode on & off at a temperature 25±1.0℃ degrees Celsius. Measured the air velocity by distance away from the product. Air velocity 0.26m/s at 9m away from the air purifier at a 3.3 meter height from the floor.
Breathe freely, live joyfully with pets
The person with the pet looks happy and the pet mode of the product is working
**Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
***When exposed to fluorescent light (3hrs. recommended) or sunlight for a certain period of time regularly, the deodorization performance is reproduced and maintains the super performance that always looks new.
****Tested by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials.
Disclaimers
Comfort in every breath with Allergy Care
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%
***Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
****Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
Futuristic design with an upscale touch
The interior and the product are well harmonized
The product is being shown from various angles
Take control of the air with
LG ThinQ™
You can control the product with a cell phone application
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
104.0
-
Power input (W)
72
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
810
-
CADR (CMM)
13.5
-
Color
Nature Beige
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 26
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
20.6
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
24.0
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
377 x 1100 x 377
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
450 x 1195 x 450
-
Weight_Net (g)
20600
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
Yes
-
Pet Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
Yes
-
Remote controller
No
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
-
Sleep Timer
2/4/8/12 hr
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ V-Pet Filter X 2 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
-
Auto On / Off
Yes
-
AQI Status / Report
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
BAF certification (British Allergy Association)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-09
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS10GDBY0.ABAE
