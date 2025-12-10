About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier

LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier

AS25GCBZ0
LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier, AS25GCBZ0
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier - AS25GCBZ0.AML
A cat sitting on a pet air purifier with a heated dome seat. The purifier is placed next to a bed, and a step accessory is positioned in front of it for easy access. Text read : 'Heated dome seat' : A relaxing and cozy space with 2 heat settings, designed for your cat's comfort.
An exploded view of a pet air purifier with a heated dome seat, showcasing its multi-stage filtration system designed. Text read : 'Total air purification' : Advanced air purification designed to reduce cat fur, allergens, and odors.
Pet air purifier with a heated dome seat. The airflow adjusts based on the cat's presence: weaker when occupied, stronger when empty. Text read : ' Cat relax mode' : Powerful air purification, quiet operation when your cat is using it for comfort.
An image showing a cat sitting on air purifier seat with a heating seat. A hand holds a smartphone displaying the pet care tracking feature in the ThinQ app. Text read : 'Pet care tracking' : Track your cat's weight and rest time through Pet care tracking in the ThinQ app.
Image of air purifier filter
Image of step platform
Image of heat dome seat
Image of aerocattower dimension
Image of a cat sitting on an air purifier sheet in the living room
Image of aerocattower left side
Image of aerocattower left filter open
Image of aerocattower top view
Image of aerocattower panel detail
Key Features

  • Heated dome seat
  • Total air purification
  • Cat relax mode
  • Pet care tracking
More

Purify your air, pamper your cat

It shows a variety of filters to show the strong air purification

Heated dome seat

A warm, inviting space for your pet

It shows that it fits well in a small space

Total air purification

Advanced air purification system

The dog and the person are together and Pet Care is emphasized in the product

Cat relax mode

Modes designed with pets in mind

Pet care tracking app screen with an air purifier and a cat sitting on top.

Pet care tracking

Monitor your cat's weight, resting time

Video of an air purifier in the living room with a cat comfortably sitting on top

Heated dome seat

A warm, inviting space for your cat

A relaxing and cozy space with 2 heat settings, designed for your cat's comfort.

Sensing warmth mode

Heats only when your cat is seated, providing warmth during the preset timer.

Total air purification

Air purification system for pet-friendly homes

Advanced air purification designed to reduce cat fur¹⁾, allergens²⁾, and odors³⁾.

Video showing the air purifier capturing pollutants, filtering them, and releasing only clean air.

Uvnano

Care for hidden areas

UVnano light eliminates over 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses from fan blades, ensuring hygienic surfaces⁴⁾.

Easy change Pre Filter

Easily replaceable for clean, fresh air

Captures large particles like pet hair and dust, and can be easily cleaned or replaced to ensure peak performance.

Cat relax mode

Strong when needed, silent for your cat

Powerful air purification, quiet operation when your cat is using it for comfort.

Split-screen image showing weak airflow with a cat on the seat and strong airflow without it

Split-screen image showing weak airflow with a cat on the seat and strong airflow without it

Image of a cat on an air purifier seat in a living room with a sofa, displaying pet care app tracking weight and rest time

Pet care tracking

Track your cat's weight and rest time through Pet care tracking in the ThinQ app.

Image of kitten sitting on the air purifier step

Step Platform

Keep your AeroCatTower stable while allowing senior or short-legged cats to easily climb.

Image showing safety-focused design buttons placed at the bottom to prevent accidental presses

Hidden button

Prevent accidents and keep your feline friend safe. Hidden buttons are designed to minimize risks.

LG ThinQ™

Clean air and cat weight and resting time, all in one place

Easily control your purifier and monitor your cat's weight and resting time LG ThinQ, anytime, anywhere5).

Image of a cat sitting on a sofa in the living room, staring forward, with the LG ThinQ app AeroCatTow main screen displayed

Image of a cat sitting on a sofa in the living room, staring forward, with the LG ThinQ app AeroCatTow main screen displayed

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Cat fur

-Airborne cat hair collection test / Report number: CR251498

-Test date: 2025.02.19

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat Tower (AS065-Series),

-Test conditions: Height 28cm, distance 5, 10, 20, 30 [cm]

-Test method: Drop 200mg of test substance over 20 minutes, fur recovery test conducted

-Test results: Automatic wind; 5cm fur recovery amount 73%, Turbo wind: 5cm fur recovery amount: 99.9%

2)Allergen

-Japanese cedar pollen (Cryptomeria japonica) extract] / Report number: CR251499

-Test date: 2025.02.19~24

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat tower (AS065-Series)

-Test conditions: Airflow control chamber (W3.24, D3.7, H2.5[m], 29.97[m3], Material: SUS304)

-Test method: Turbo,. Allergen mist, Spray: Four nebulizers (Omron, Japan), Japanese cedar pollen (Cryptomeria japonica) extract, 10 ml, Room temperature: 22.5℃, Relative humidity: 45%

-Test result: 99.1% purification when the air purifier is operated for 30 minutes

-Japanese cat allergy test / Allergen mist, House dust (cat) crude extract / Report number: CR251500

-Test date: 2025.02.20~24

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat Tower (AS065-Series), Allergen: Fel d 1 (Felis domesticus)

-Test conditions: Airflow control chamber (W3.24, D3.7, H2.5[m], 29.97[m3], Material: SUS304)

-Test method: Turbo,.Allergen mist, Spray: Four nebulizers (Omron, Japan), House dust (cat) crude extract 10 ml, Room temperature: 22.2℃, Relative humidity: 47.5%

-Test result: 99.9% purification when the air purifier is operated for 20 minutes

3)Odors

-Test application number: CT25-005772K

-Test date: '25.01.14~02.11

-Target model: AeroCatTower (AS065-Sereis)

-Test agency: KCL

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, Humidity 45±5%

-Test mode: Strong wind (rated wind speed)

-Test method: Five major gas deodorization efficiency test conducted in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association's indoor air purifier test standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022).

-Test result: Harmful gas removal rate 84%

(Formaldehyde removed more than 99.5%, ammonia removed 95%, acetaldehyde removed 79%, acetic acid removed 89%, toluene removed 57%)

-Report number: CT25-011342K

-Test date: '25.02.04~02.20

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Living Environment Testing & Research Institute (KCL)

-Test subject: AeroCatTower (AS065-Series)

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, Humidity 45±1%, Test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test according to Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022)

-Test result: NO₂ (31% removal after 30 minutes of operation, SO₂ (92% removal after 30 minutes of operation)

-Test mode: Strong wind

4)UVnano

-Test Date: '21.5.10~18

-Testing Laboratory: Pukyong National University (TÜV Rheinland certified)

-Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃ / relative humidity 50±10%

-Test Model : FS061PWHA

-Testing Method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (1 hour) on the upper and lower fans.

-Testing Wind Speed: Weak

-Results: Staphylococcus aureus: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Klebsiella pneumoniae: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99% / Staphylococcus epidermis: top 99.99%, bottom 99.99%

-Results may differ in actual usage environments

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare air purifier? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). UVnano light kills over 99.998% of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades, helping keep even hard-to-reach areas more hygienic.

 

*UVnano

 -Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

 -Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: KOTITI

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

 -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

 -Test strains:

  Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

  Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

  Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228 

 -Test Results:

  Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.

 

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

Q.

How do I clean the air purifier Pet filter?

A.

First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

For the Aero Series V Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.

Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.

We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.

 

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.

*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).

Q.

What is a HEPA filter?

A.

A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.

 

*Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

*Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

*Test date: '24. 9.3~ '24. 9.9

*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

*Test product: AS55*G***

*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

*Operating conditions: Turbo

*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 4 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more)

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

Where is the best place to put the air purifier?

A.

Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.

The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    24.8

  • Power input (W)

    52

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    No

  • CADR (CMM)

    3.22

  • Color

    Clay Brown

  • Display(Method)

    No

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    Round Type

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    52 / 21

  • Rated Voltage

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.6

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    15.1

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    710 x 800 x 422

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    735 x 587 x 480

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    6 steps (Auto/Low/Middle/High/Turbo/Sleep)

  • Particle Density Display

    No

  • Pet Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Sleep Mode

    No

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Standby Power(Below 1W)

    No

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging Function

    No

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series V-Pet Filter X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-11

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS25GCBZ0.AML

