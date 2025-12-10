About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Pet Version)

LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Pet Version)

AS60GHBT0
detailed view
Key Features

  • Compact purity in your room
  • Give your air a deep clean
  • Clean air with Multi-Filtration System
  • Leaves your space clean from bacteria
  • Enjoy pet-friendly freshness at home
  • Better air. Less pet hair
More

Compact purity in your room

It shows a variety of filters to show the strong air purification

Thorough air purification

Multi-filter purification

It shows that it fits well in a small space

Compact in size

Compact yet powerful

The dog and the person are together and Pet Care is emphasized in the product

Pet Care

Pure air even with pets

Product is connected to the mobile

Smart air care

Live smart with LG ThinQ™

Pure air

Give your air a deep clean

Allergy care reduces bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even harmful gases in the air.

The mother and the baby are together and the product is working

Clean air with Multi-Filtration System

Multi-Filtration System captures and removes 99.9%1) of harmful particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.

Leaves your space clean from bacteria

The Ionizer2) reduces harmful bacteria, keeping your family healthy.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Pet Care

Enjoy pet-friendly freshness at home

LG's Pet Care tackles pet smells and hairs efficiently, ensuring that your home stays fresh and clean.

The dog and the person are together and Pet Care is emphasized in the product

Better air. Less pet hair

Pet Mode targets low-lying pet hair with precise airflow, capturing 35% more for a cleaner, fresher home. Easy pre-filter replacement included.

Minimize pet odor. Maximize fresh air

The photocatalytic filter, boosted by light, combats 55% more pet odors, ensuring your home stays fresh and clean.

*Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

**Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

***When exposed to fluorescent light (3hrs. recommended) or sunlight for a certain period of time regularly, the deodorization performance is reproduced and maintains the super performance that always looks new.

****Tested by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials.

Compact size

Fits anywhere, covers more space

The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.

360˚ Purity

Purify the air all around you

LG PuriCareTM purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart sensor

Bring air quality to light

Check your air quality at a glance with a color-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.

*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Extra Sensitive for Extra Tiny Particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human eye.

See Your Air Quality at a Glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart care

Take control of the air with LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

A person controls the product remotely by LG ThinQ™

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    62

  • Power input (W)

    41

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    483

  • CADR (CMM)

    8.05

  • Color

    Body : White / Grille : Storm Gray

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 25

  • Rated Voltage

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    6.75

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    8.7

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    315 x 511 x 315

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    411 x 591 x 411

  • Weight_Net (g)

    6700

FEATURES

  • Mood Lighting

    No

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Battery

    No

  • Battery Charge Time

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • CO₂ Detection

    No

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Mosquito Away

    No

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    No

  • Pet Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    No

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Smart Mode

    No

  • Remote controller

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

  • Sleep Mode

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    No

  • Standby Power(Below 1W)

    No

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    No

  • UVnano

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Voice guidance

    No

  • Wireless

    N/A

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging Function

    No

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    360˚ Pet Filter(H) X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • USB Type

    No

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    No

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    No

  • Puricare Mini Application

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • [ST11]BAF Certification

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-10

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS60GHBT0.AML

