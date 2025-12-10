We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360º HIT Air Purifier (Pet Version)
Compact purity in your room
Thorough air purification
Multi-filter purification
Compact in size
Compact yet powerful
Pet Care
Pure air even with pets
Smart air care
Live smart with LG ThinQ™
Give your air a deep clean
The mother and the baby are together and the product is working
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Certified by BAF
BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful and allergens such as house dust mites, fungi, and mold floating in the air.
Tested by FITI1)
[Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('22.12.01)]
-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli
-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products)
Tested by KCL1)
[Anti-viral 99.9% ('22.1.20)]
-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
-Test Method: ISO 20743 [Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
Tested by TÜV2)
[Generated Ion 10.0M ↑ (’23.1.16)]
-Place of Testing: LG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
-Test Result: Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) in 100mm.; Product: AS60GHWG0/Condition: 30.2m3
Pet Care
Enjoy pet-friendly freshness at home
LG's Pet Care tackles pet smells and hairs efficiently, ensuring that your home stays fresh and clean.
The dog and the person are together and Pet Care is emphasized in the product
Better air. Less pet hair
Pet Mode targets low-lying pet hair with precise airflow, capturing 35% more for a cleaner, fresher home. Easy pre-filter replacement included.
*Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
**Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
***When exposed to fluorescent light (3hrs. recommended) or sunlight for a certain period of time regularly, the deodorization performance is reproduced and maintains the super performance that always looks new.
****Tested by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials.
Compact size
Fits anywhere, covers more space
The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.
Purify the air all around you
Bring air quality to light
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
Take control of the air with LG ThinQ™
A person controls the product remotely by LG ThinQ™
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
Recommended area (㎡)
62
Power input (W)
41
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
No
CADR (CMH)
483
CADR (CMM)
8.05
Color
Body : White / Grille : Storm Gray
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Exterior Design
No
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
Rated Voltage
No
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
6.75
Weight_Shipping (kg)
8.7
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
411 x 591 x 411
Weight_Net (g)
6700
FEATURES
Mood Lighting
No
360˚ Clean
Yes
Battery
No
Battery Charge Time
No
Child Lock
Yes
CO₂ Detection
No
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Ionizer
Yes
Mosquito Away
No
Odor Display
Yes
Particle Density Display
No
Pet Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
No
Remote controller
No
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
Sleep Mode
Yes
Sleep Timer
No
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
UVnano
No
UWB Sensor
No
Voice guidance
No
Wireless
N/A
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
Wireless Charging Function
No
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ Pet Filter(H) X 1 EA
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
USB Type
No
Auto On / Off
Yes
AQI Status / Report
No
Filter Life Monitoring
No
Puricare Mini Application
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Moving Wheel
No
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-10
Product Type (Model Name)
AS60GHBT0.AML
