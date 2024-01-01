Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

How to Participate: 21 Days Free Trial Campaign

how to participate

Why LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier?

 

Effortlessly control humidity with smart features like app control, quiet operation, and energy-saving performance, they’re perfect for any space—from living room to cozy bedrooms.

why dehumidifier

Powerul & Rapid Dehumidifcation

 

High-capacity 16L dehumidification delivers rapid results you can feel.

powerful rapid dehumidification

*Test results are based on LG’s internal testing of the 16-liter model (DD16**) under conditions (Dry bulb temperature 26.7±1.1℃ / Wet bulb temperature 20.9±0.6℃ / relative humidity 60%) using the AN-SI-AHAM DH-1-2008 standard. The measured dehumidification performance was 19.08 L/day in Laundry Mode. Actual results may vary depending on real-world usage condition.

What’s the Right Humidity Level at Home?

 

Create a healthier, more comfortable living space by managing moisture in the air.

Above 70% - Excessively humid

Concerns:
Mold & Mildew, musty odors, allergy triggers & bacterial growth, poor sleep.

Above 60%-70%- Getting too humid

Be aware of:
Musty smells, dust mites & early signs of mold.

30%-60%- Ideal range

Benefits:
Comfortable breathing, better sleep environment & reduce allergens & prevent mold.

Below 30%- Too Dry

Possible issues:
Dry skin, cracked lips, irritated throat or nose, static electricity

Say goodbye to unhealthy air

 

LG Dehumidifier delivers perfect dry comfort for your space

Smart+ Mode

Automatically detects the level of humidity & adjusts operation accordingly to maintain pleasant indoor conditions.

Spot Mode

Need quick drying? Y-Hose for super-fast shoe drying or T-hose for spot drying.

Silent Mode

Enjoy undisturbed sleep with its whisper-quiet operation below 32dB, allowing for peaceful restful moments.

Laundry Mode (Quick-Dry Mode)

When you need dehumidification fast, Laundry Mode runs at high fan speed continuously for faster drying of laundry.

Smart Storage

Store conveniently when not in use.

Compact Design

Slim and sleek, blends effortlessly into any space with its stylish design.

Hygiene in Every Breath

UVnano™ light eliminates 99.99% of bacteria on fan blades while air flow through washable pre-filter to reduces dust.

LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ™ app.

*The dehumidifier does not come with HEFA Filter.
HEPA Filter are optional accessories and are not required for basic use.

Watch Real Testimonials Now and Discover More

Subscribe now to enjoy fresh, comfortable air!

 

21 days LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier free trial. Continue after the trial and enjoy RM10 off your monthly subscription.

Start Your Free Trial