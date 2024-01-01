We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Participate: 21 Days Free Trial Campaign
Why LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier?
Effortlessly control humidity with smart features like app control, quiet operation, and energy-saving performance, they’re perfect for any space—from living room to cozy bedrooms.
Powerul & Rapid Dehumidifcation
High-capacity 16L dehumidification delivers rapid results you can feel.
*Test results are based on LG’s internal testing of the 16-liter model (DD16**) under conditions (Dry bulb temperature 26.7±1.1℃ / Wet bulb temperature 20.9±0.6℃ / relative humidity 60%) using the AN-SI-AHAM DH-1-2008 standard. The measured dehumidification performance was 19.08 L/day in Laundry Mode. Actual results may vary depending on real-world usage condition.
What’s the Right Humidity Level at Home?
Create a healthier, more comfortable living space by managing moisture in the air.
Say goodbye to unhealthy air
LG Dehumidifier delivers perfect dry comfort for your space
*The dehumidifier does not come with HEFA Filter.
HEPA Filter are optional accessories and are not required for basic use.
Watch Real Testimonials Now and Discover More
Subscribe now to enjoy fresh, comfortable air!
21 days LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier free trial. Continue after the trial and enjoy RM10 off your monthly subscription.