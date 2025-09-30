Campaign Period : This campaign is valid from 1 August to 30 September 2025,

Product Availability : Limited to 50 units each of the following models or while stocks last.

Eligible Appliance : Dehumidifier model code - DD16GMWE0 or DD16GMEE1

Criteria :

1. This Dehumidifier 21 Days Free Trial Application sets forth the terms and conditions of use of LG’s Dehumidifier (“the Appliance”) offered to you (the “Customer”) on a free trial basis (“Free Trial”) subject to conditions herein.



2. Upon signing a copy of the Sales Order Form (“Agreement”), LG grants to the Customer a one-time, limited and non-transferable right to use the Appliance throughout the Free Trial Period, subject always to the Customer’s compliance of the following terms and conditions:



3. This Free Trial of the Appliance is only valid with and at the time of credit verified and completed installed by LG (“Qualifying Purchase”). Customer hereby authorises LG, at any time to process (including but not limited to access, obtain, verify and/or use) any data or information from any source (including but not limited to credit reference agencies, credit reporting agencies (CRA) Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), any credit bureau and/or Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) and such relevant authorities) together with CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd for the purposes of disclosing any such credit information of Customer to LG in order to allow LGE to process Customer’s credit information to determine Customer’s credit standing in relation to entering into this Agreement.



4. Monthly Subscription Package:

To participate in this trial, customers must pre-select monthly subscription package before the trial period begins. No payment will be charged during the 21 days free trial.

(a) RM 60 (Original Price : RM 70) for 7 Years contract (Self-Service)

(b) RM 80 (Original Price : RM 90) for 5 Years contract (Self-Service)

(c) RM 80 (Original Price : RM 90) for 7 Years contract (Regular Visit)

(d) RM 100 (Original Price : RM 110) for 5 Years contract (Regular Visit).



4.1 Limited to one (1) free trial unit per household and one (1) registration per identification card (IC).

4.2 The Agreement becomes valid at the end of the free trial, with the customer becomes eligible for the selected promotion and obligated to begin paying the monthly subscription fees.

4.3 Monthly subscription fees will follow the terms stated in the Sales Order Form.

4.4 Other general terms and conditions refer to the Sales Order Form (SOF).



5. After the trial ends, the selected subscription contract will automatically begin, unless the customer cancels before the trial ends.



6. This Free Trial may be terminated by LG at any time in the event the Customer’s Qualifying Purchase is cancelled.



7. LG or its appointed technician shall install the Appliance at the Customer’s premises as stipulated in Item (i) of this Agreement at no additional charge.



8. LG will only install the Appliance after:

(a) the successful installation of the appliance from the Qualifying Purchase at the Customer’s premises; and

(b) LG has verified the suitability of the proposed premises/location for installation of the Appliance.



9. The Customer shall be solely liable for the safe handling of the Appliance and, and shall fully indemnify and hold harmless LG from and against any loss, damage, cost or expense arising out of or in connection with any damage to the Appliance resulting from of the following acts or omissions (which list is non- exhaustive):

(a) Any modifications, alteration or adaptation of the Appliance for any purpose whatsoever;

(b) Misuse, abuse, improper , incorrect operation or handling of the Appliance;

(c) Failure to maintain the Appliance in accordance with LG’s prescribed maintenance;

(d) Unauthorized servicing, repair or tampering with the Appliance by any person not authorised or appointed by LG;

(e) Use of any parts, components or accessories not supplied or approved by LG;

(f) Relocation, removal or reinstallation of the Appliance without the prior written approval of LG.



10. This Free Trial is provided to the Customer on an “as is” basis, without any warranty, maintenance, or service obligations whatsoever on the part of LG. LG makes no express or implied warranties of any type whatsoever, including implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose.



11. No liability whatsoever shall be attached to LG either in contract or in tort for loss, injury or damage sustained by reasons of any defect in the Appliance whether such defect be latent or apparent on examination; and neither shall LG be liable to indemnify the Customer in respect of any claims made by a third party for any such loss, injury or damage.



12. The Appliance remains the property of LG at all times wherein the Customer shall not, and under no circumstances attempt to, dismantle, repair, undertake maintenance work or replace any parts of the Appliance or procure a third party other than LG to do the same. LG shall not be liable for any losses or damages incurred by the Customer in the above mentioned events.



13. The Customer shall not attempt to transfer, sublease, resell or rent the Appliance to any third party throughout the Free Trial Period. Loss of the Appliance or attempts to transfer, sublease or resell the Appliance shall amount to a breach of this Agreement.



14. In the event that the Customer breaches Clauses 7 and/or 8 above, LG shall, at its sole discretion, without prejudice to any other rights or remedies available to LG under the law, proceed to:

(a) terminate the Customer’s Free Trial and without notice, retake possession of the Appliance immediately; and/or

(b) demand the original selling price of the Appliance from the Customer, which shall be an amount indebted to LG.



15. Upon the expiration of the Free Trial Period, the Customer may opt for any one of the following:

Option 1 : Monthly Subscription Package

LG will inform Customer on the commencement of monthly Subscription fee for the Appliance, in accordance with the Sales Order Form and the terms and conditions therein. For the avoidance of doubt, in this regard, the Customer agrees to waive the ten (10) working days cooling-off period as stipulated therein;

OR

Option 2 : Terminate Free Trial

Immediately return the Appliance to LG in good condition, in any event, no later than fourteen (14) calendar days from the prior to expiry date of the Free Trial Period, wherein LG or its appointed technician shall be authorised to attend at the Customer’s premises to dismantle and retrieve the Appliance from the Customer accordingly. In the event of any missing parts or damage (fair wear and tear excepted) to the Appliance, Clause 4 above shall apply mutatis mutandis.



16. To contact and update to LG, Customer may opt to call/email any one of the following on the Options selected:

(a) Contact LG ( lgdehumidifiertrial@lge.com)

(b) Contact to Careline (1800-18-7874)



17. Upon termination, it shall be compulsory for the Customer to arrange for the dismantling and return of the Appliance to LG within 14 days, ensuring the Appliance is in the same condition as received, including all original parts.



18. Upon termination, if the Customer is unreachable despite at least three (3) attempts by LG to make contact, or if the dismantling of the appliance is unsuccessful or delayed due to the Customer, LG shall have the right to impose a penalty fee of RM50.00 per day. This penalty shall commence on the sixth (6th) working day after the expiry of the Free Trial Period and will shall until LG successfully retakes possession of the appliance, without prejudice to any other rights or remedies LG may have under the law.



19. Customers will be liable for any damage to the product beyond normal wear and tear. A penalty fee will be charged based on the extent of the damage, up to the full retail value of the product. Penalty fee shall be the full contract amount as stated in the Agreement/SOF.



20. Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, the Customer acknowledges and agrees that LG reserves the right at its absolute discretion to withdraw or make modifications to the Free Trial, the Appliance, and/or any terms and conditions contained herein at any time without prior notice.



21. Miscellaneous:-

a) To participate in the Free Trial Campaign, the customer must accurately complete and submit the LG Dehumidifier 21 Days Free Trail Form with all required information and select monthly subscription promotion package

b) This free trial campaign cannot be combined with any other ongoing promotion campaign.

c) LG reserves the right to modify or cancel the promotion at any time without prior notice.

d) LG shall have the right, at its absolute discretion, to reject any request for location, particularly for locations outside

e) Malaysia/East Malaysia or to areas classified as ‘off-road’ or ‘restricted access by LG.

f) LG will verify the suitability of the proposed premises/location for installation of the product

g) LG technician will keep the product packaging and box (user manual form will belong to the customer).

h) Upon termination, the customer must arrange for the dismantling and return of the dehumidifier within 14 days, ensuring it is in the same condition as received, including all original parts



22. By participating, customers agree to these Terms & Conditions.