16L LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (Beige)

Fresh comfort perfected in minimalist design
Dual Inverter Compressor™
Achieving 1st grade energy efficiency
Compact design
Seamless design meets unmatched convenience
Hidden handle & hidden cord
Store conveniently when not in use
LG ThinQ™
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier
Smart+ Mode
Tailored comfort
just to your needs
By sensing the current humidity, it automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to ensure refreshing air suited to your environment.
*It may differ in actual usage environments.
Laundry Mode1)
Powerful and rapid dehumidification
Experience powerful and rapid dehumidification with an impressive capacity of 16L, which is 114% of the rated capacity.
Slient Mode2)
Comfortable and quiet sleep
|Enjoy undisturbed sleep with its whisper-quiet operation below 32dB, allowing for peaceful restful moments.
Dual Inverter Compressor™ 3)
Low noise and high efficiency
LG Dual Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective in energy-saving, achieving 1st grade energy efficiency.
Durability
Compressor is guaranteed for long-lasting durability with 10-year warranty.
Soft Curves, Minimal Display
Sleek, seamless, and
functional design
Seamless design where style meets unmatched convenience.
Portable and convenient design
Hidden handle
Retrieve the hidden handle and easily move it.
Hidden cord storage
Conceal the cords neatly, and store away.
Easy-roll Caster
The caster rotates 360° for smooth movement.
Removable water tank
The built-in cover prevents water from leaking.
Suitable useability for
efficient performance
Efficient in many uses
The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and moisture in the closet.
Bucket Sensor
Blinking light
when bucket is full
The light on the panel & water bucket flashes, letting you know the bucket is full.
*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
LG ThinQ™
Take full control wherever you are
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ™ app.
*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
*The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app.
Disclaimer
1)Laundry Mode
-This is based on the 16-liter capacity model.
-Laundry Mode : Based on LGE's internal test.
1) Test Date : 4/15/2025
2) Test conditions: temperature 26.7±1.1℃ / relative humidity 20.9±0.6%
3) Test Model : DD16*****
4) Testing Method : ANSI-AHAM DH-1-2008
5) Testing Mode: Laundry Mode
6) Results: 19.08 L/day
7) Results may differ in actual usage environments.
2)Silent Mode - Quiet Operation
-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.
1) Test Date: 06/14/2024
2) Testing Laboratory: KETI (Korea Electronics Technology Institute)
3) Test conditions: temperature 23±2℃ / relative humidity 50±15%
4) Test Model : LG Electronics Dehumidifier DD*******
5) Testing Method: SPS-KACA0020-6631:2016
6) Testing Mode: Silent Mode (Fan Speed : Low)
7) Results: average noise 31.94 dB
8) It may differ in actual usage environments
3)Dual Inverter Compressor™
-The product image is for illustrative purposes.
-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.
-Based on LG internal testing on DD16GMEE1 in accordance with registered by EMSD on Sep 24, 2024, DD16GMEE1 uses 2.86L/kWh in based on 450 hours/yr operation at 26.7℃ and 60% relative humidity. Results may vary in the actual usage environment.
4)UVnano
-UVnano fan sterilization
1) Test Dates : 3/15/2024 ~ 3/18/2024
2) Testing Laboratory : TUV Rheiland Korea Ltd.
3) Test Model : LG Electronics Dehumidifier DD*******
4) Test conditions: (25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10)9) The sterilizing effect is limited to the surface irradiated with UVC light, and there may be some areas on the surface (pan surface) that are not exposed to UVC light
5) Testing Mode : Silent Mode (Fan speed : low, UVC LED, 2 hours)
6) Testing Method : Measured values at two representative locations on the fan blades, compared with the number of untreated bacteria 2 hours after inoculation and product operation
7) Results : over 99.993% removal of Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538P, over 99.995% removal of Staphylococcus epidermis ATCC 12228, over 99.992% removal of Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
8) This test result is based on the test method proposed by the company. It was obtained from an authorized testing agency and results may vary depending on the actual usage environment, such as a decrease in light output depending on location and lifespan.
9) The sterilizing effect is limited to the surface irradiated with UVC light, and there may be some areas on the surface (pan surface) that are not exposed to UVC light
-The product image is for illustrative purposes.
5)HEPA-grade (H13) filter
-HEPA-grade (H13) filter is not included and must be purchased separately.
-HEPA-grade (H13) filter
1) Test Dates : 8/19/2020 ~ 8/25/2020
2) Testing Laboratory : KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories)
3) Test Model : 8130A-EN
4) Test Method : Modified US 42 CFR Part 84 (Three test samples were each mounted on the test equipment, passed through with NaCl aerosol at 32L/min.)
5) Results : Sample1 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9887%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O / Sample2 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9882%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O / Sample3 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9863%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O
FAQ
Do dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity?
The amount of electricity that a particular dehumidifier uses varies depending on dehumidification capacity and energy efficiency. The lower the dehumidification capacity and the higher the energy efficiency, the less electricity is consumed. Also, dehumidifiers use very little electricity in comparison to many other household appliances.
What are the benefits of using a dehumidifier?
Using a dehumidifier provides users with the benefits of improved indoor air quality, relief of allergy and asthma, mold prevention, odor reduction, preservation of belonging, condensation prevention, and many more.
Can dehumidifier also help cool down a room temperature?
A dehumidifier doesn't directly lower room temperature but can make you feel comfortable by reducing humidity levels. While they produce some heat during operation, it's minimal and often barely noticeable. Dehumidifiers work by extracting moisture from the air, helping to lower relative humidity, which in turn improves comfort by allowing sweat to evaporate more efficiently.
Can a dehumidifier be used to effectively dry clothes?
Using a dehumidifier can speed up clothes drying indoors by reducing humidity, helping moisture evaporate faster. This also prevents musty odors in damp clothes. To optimize drying, place the dehumidifier close to clothes, spread them out, ensure good ventilation, and adjust settings if needed. Regularly check progress to ensure efficient drying.
Do dehumidifiers effectively prevent mold growth?
Yes, dehumidifiers effectively prevent mold growth by reducing humidity levels, making it harder for mold spores to thrive. Modern dehumidifiers come with features like auto-restart and timers for convenient humidity control. Maintaining indoor humidity between 30% and 50% is recommended by the EPA to prevent mold issues, and dehumidifiers help achieve this for better indoor air quality.
*FAQ describes general features, not specific features of LG Electronics.
All Spec
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Purifying Filter Kit
Sold Separately
-
Closet Dry (Gap-hose)
Included
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
No
-
Bucket Size (L)
5.0
-
Color
Calming Beige
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Dehumidification(L/day)
No
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
Grade 1
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
40 / 34
-
Power input (W)
252
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220V / 50Hz
-
Refrigerant Type
R-134a
-
[RF01] Refrigerant charge (g)
170
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-06
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Type (Model Name)
DD16GMEE1.AML
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
15.5
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
410 x 640 x 210
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
476 x 780 x 276
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
17.4
FEATURES
-
Automatic Defrost System
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Dehumidifying
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Auto Shut-Off
Yes
-
Bucket Full Indicator
Yes
-
Bucket Lighting
Yes
-
Bucket Loading Direction
Side
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Continuous Drainage
Yes
-
Easy Roll Caster
Yes
-
External Drain Connector
Yes
-
Handle
Yes
-
Humidity Control
Yes
-
Humidity Display
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Low Temperature Operation
5℃
-
Overheat Protection System
Yes
-
Pre-Filter
Yes (Washeble)
-
Safety Standby
Yes
-
Sensor
Temp. & Humidity Sensor / Water Level Sensor
-
Side Bucket Loading Type
Yes
-
Silent Mode
Yes
-
Spot Mode
Yes
-
Timer
1 - 8hr
-
Transparent Bucket
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
