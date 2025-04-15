16L LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (Beige)

Disclaimer

1)Laundry Mode

-This is based on the 16-liter capacity model.

-Laundry Mode : Based on LGE's internal test.

1) Test Date : 4/15/2025

2) Test conditions: temperature 26.7±1.1℃ / relative humidity 20.9±0.6%

3) Test Model : DD16*****

4) Testing Method : ANSI-AHAM DH-1-2008

5) Testing Mode: Laundry Mode

6) Results: 19.08 L/day

7) Results may differ in actual usage environments.

2)Silent Mode - Quiet Operation

-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.

1) Test Date: 06/14/2024

2) Testing Laboratory: KETI (Korea Electronics Technology Institute)

3) Test conditions: temperature 23±2℃ / relative humidity 50±15%

4) Test Model : LG Electronics Dehumidifier DD*******

5) Testing Method: SPS-KACA0020-6631:2016

6) Testing Mode: Silent Mode (Fan Speed : Low)

7) Results: average noise 31.94 dB

8) It may differ in actual usage environments

3)Dual Inverter Compressor™

-The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.

-Based on LG internal testing on DD16GMEE1 in accordance with registered by EMSD on Sep 24, 2024, DD16GMEE1 uses 2.86L/kWh in based on 450 hours/yr operation at 26.7℃ and 60% relative humidity. Results may vary in the actual usage environment.

4)UVnano

-UVnano fan sterilization

1) Test Dates : 3/15/2024 ~ 3/18/2024

2) Testing Laboratory : TUV Rheiland Korea Ltd.

3) Test Model : LG Electronics Dehumidifier DD*******

4) Test conditions: (25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10)9) The sterilizing effect is limited to the surface irradiated with UVC light, and there may be some areas on the surface (pan surface) that are not exposed to UVC light

5) Testing Mode : Silent Mode (Fan speed : low, UVC LED, 2 hours)

6) Testing Method : Measured values ​​at two representative locations on the fan blades, compared with the number of untreated bacteria 2 hours after inoculation and product operation

7) Results : over 99.993% removal of Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538P, over 99.995% removal of Staphylococcus epidermis ATCC 12228, over 99.992% removal of Escherichia coli ATCC 25922

8) This test result is based on the test method proposed by the company. It was obtained from an authorized testing agency and results may vary depending on the actual usage environment, such as a decrease in light output depending on location and lifespan.

9) The sterilizing effect is limited to the surface irradiated with UVC light, and there may be some areas on the surface (pan surface) that are not exposed to UVC light

-The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

5)HEPA-grade (H13) filter

-HEPA-grade (H13) filter is not included and must be purchased separately.

-HEPA-grade (H13) filter

1) Test Dates : 8/19/2020 ~ 8/25/2020

2) Testing Laboratory : KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories)

3) Test Model : 8130A-EN

4) Test Method : Modified US 42 CFR Part 84 (Three test samples were each mounted on the test equipment, passed through with NaCl aerosol at 32L/min.)

5) Results : Sample1 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9887%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O / Sample2 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9882%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O / Sample3 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9863%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O