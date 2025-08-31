We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Subscribe] QuadWash™ Freestanding Dishwasher in Prime Silver
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Less spot and clean dishes
Clean easily with TrueSteam™
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ cleans your dishes from all angles.
Connect for a smarter wash
New wash cycles via the LG ThinQ™ app.
Effective use of space
Easy, flexible solutions for dish loading.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
TrueSteam™
Safe and hygienic
TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.
*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
QuadWash™
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
EasyRack™Plus
Flexible loading options
Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.
3rd Rack
Step up to the 3rd rack
The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
Powerful and quiet performance
Enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
*Noise level : 44dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.
*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).
*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.
*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.
*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
Innovative by design
FAQ
Q.
What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?
A.
For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.
Q.
Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?
A.
LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.
Q.
What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?
A.
Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates and dessert plates
Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses
Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks
When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that
the water can flow properly.
TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.
Q.
Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?
A.
Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.
Q.
How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?
A.
The TrueSteam™ feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes.
In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots.
Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.
Q.
What can I do about the food odors after use?
A.
We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors.
TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.
Q.
Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?
A.
This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.
(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)
However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
RACK FEATURES
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Fixed)
