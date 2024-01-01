We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INSTALLATION & RELOCATION (BYSMALL/BIG APPLIANCES)
LG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“LGE", "We", "Us" and "Our") provides this installation (this “Installation") for Our small appliances and big appliances (collectively, "Products") to the original purchaser/rental customer/subscriber ("You" and "Your"). This Installation is valid only in the country of purchase/rental/subscription.
LG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“LGE", "We", "Us" and "Our") provides this reinstallation (this “Relocation") Services for Our small appliances and big appliances (collectively, "Products") to the original purchaser/rental customer/subscriber ("You" and "Your"). This Relocation Services is valid only in the country of purchase/rental/subscription.
For Relocation Enquiries:
LG Toll-Free Careline: 1800-18-7874 ; OR
Official Website: https://www.lg.com/my/support/contact-us/
Operating Hours: Monday to Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays