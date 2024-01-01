Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
INSTALLATION & RELOCATION (BYSMALL/BIG APPLIANCES)

LG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“LGE", "We", "Us" and "Our") provides this installation (this “Installation") for Our small appliances and big appliances (collectively, "Products") to the original purchaser/rental customer/subscriber ("You" and "Your"). This Installation is valid only in the country of purchase/rental/subscription.

 

ApplianceProduct CategoryInstall by
Big AppliancesTelevision (TV), Refrigerator, Washing Machine Dryer, Styler, Sound bar,
Room Air Conditioner		Third party service providers
/LGE service technicians (Subscription Care)
Small AppliancesAir Purifier, Water purifier Vacuum Cleaner
Installation CoverageNationwide within LG designated coverage zones (West Malaysia + East Malaysia)

 

LG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“LGE", "We", "Us" and "Our") provides this reinstallation (this “Relocation") Services for Our small appliances and big appliances (collectively, "Products") to the original purchaser/rental customer/subscriber ("You" and "Your"). This Relocation Services is valid only in the country of purchase/rental/subscription.

 

ApplianceProduct/ApplianceReinstallationDismantleRemark
Big AppliancesTelevision (TV)Chargeable
*Subject to LG service provided		Chargeable
*Subject to LG service provided		1. Compulsory to update LGE of any address changes if any Relocation done by own
2. Reinstallation strictly within LGE Location
Refrigerator
Washing Machine
Dryer
Styler
Sound bar
Small AppliancesAir Purifier
Vacuum Cleaner
Selected Appliances
*Special Requirement		Room Air Conditioner [RAC]Chargeable
*Subject to LG service provided		Chargeable
*Subject to LG service provided		1. Relocation can only be performed by an authorized LGE service provider; failure to do so will void the warranty
Water PurifierFree - Once a year
*Subject to the total CareShip purchased
Highlight1. For Customers who dismantle and brought the Appliance to new location without informing LGE, shall bear the i
nstallation of reinstallation fee which includes both transportation and labor costs.
2. For Customers without Careship Period or Rental Period, Customer shall pay Relocation Charges as advised by LGE being reinstallation of Appliances at new Location duly approved by LGE.
3. Relocation Fee is subject to change from time to time as advised be LGE.

 

For Relocation Enquiries:

LG Toll-Free Careline: 1800-18-7874 ; OR
Official Website: https://www.lg.com/my/support/contact-us/

 

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays