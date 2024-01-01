INSTALLATION & RELOCATION (BYSMALL/BIG APPLIANCES)

LG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“LGE", "We", "Us" and "Our") provides this installation (this “Installation") for Our small appliances and big appliances (collectively, "Products") to the original purchaser/rental customer/subscriber ("You" and "Your"). This Installation is valid only in the country of purchase/rental/subscription.

Appliance Product Category Install by Big Appliances Television (TV), Refrigerator, Washing Machine Dryer, Styler, Sound bar,

Room Air Conditioner Third party service providers

/LGE service technicians (Subscription Care) Small Appliances Air Purifier, Water purifier Vacuum Cleaner Installation Coverage Nationwide within LG designated coverage zones (West Malaysia + East Malaysia)

LG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“LGE", "We", "Us" and "Our") provides this reinstallation (this “Relocation") Services for Our small appliances and big appliances (collectively, "Products") to the original purchaser/rental customer/subscriber ("You" and "Your"). This Relocation Services is valid only in the country of purchase/rental/subscription.

Appliance Product/Appliance Reinstallation Dismantle Remark Big Appliances Television (TV) Chargeable

*Subject to LG service provided Chargeable

*Subject to LG service provided 1. Compulsory to update LGE of any address changes if any Relocation done by own

2. Reinstallation strictly within LGE Location Refrigerator Washing Machine Dryer Styler Sound bar Small Appliances Air Purifier Vacuum Cleaner Selected Appliances

*Special Requirement Room Air Conditioner [RAC] Chargeable

*Subject to LG service provided Chargeable

*Subject to LG service provided 1. Relocation can only be performed by an authorized LGE service provider; failure to do so will void the warranty Water Purifier Free - Once a year

*Subject to the total CareShip purchased Highlight 1. For Customers who dismantle and brought the Appliance to new location without informing LGE, shall bear the i

nstallation of reinstallation fee which includes both transportation and labor costs.

2. For Customers without Careship Period or Rental Period, Customer shall pay Relocation Charges as advised by LGE being reinstallation of Appliances at new Location duly approved by LGE.

3. Relocation Fee is subject to change from time to time as advised be LGE.

For Relocation Enquiries:

LG Toll-Free Careline: 1800-18-7874 ; OR

Official Website: https://www.lg.com/my/support/contact-us/

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays