39L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven

39L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven

39L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven

MJ3965BGP
Front
Front Open
Front Detail
Detail 1
Detail 2
Left Side
Left Side Open 1
Left Side Open 2
Right Side
Right Side Open 1
Right Side Open 2
Smart Inverter
EasyClean
Cooking
Objet Design
Key Features

  • LG Smart Inverter
  • Infrared Heating™
  • EasyClean™
  • Steam Cook
  • LED White Lamp
  • Stable Turn Table
More

Create a natural atmosphere in any space area

LG NeoChef Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors, and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

Mist beige color LG NeoChef Objet Collection

Designed for a better life

Food is being cooked in the microwave, and there is a smart inverter logo next to it.

Flavorful LG Smart Inverter cooking

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

Anti-bacterial EasyClean™ coating

It shows steamed foods by LG NeoChef™

Convenient steam cooking

It shows a wedge potato fried by LG NeoChef™

Healthier fried foods

Enjoy cooking with technology

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy cooking with technology

Lock in flavor and add something special to every meal with even and thorough LG Smart Inverter cooking.

The animation shows a even heating technology of LG NeoChef™ through the process of making hot chocolate.

Even defrosting

LG Smart Inverter technology precisely controls the temperature inside the microwave, ensuring foods heat and defrost evenly.

Faster cooking

Impressive cooking power distributes heat 1.5 times faster than comparable devices, saving you time on even the most complex dishes.

Make a variety of dishes

LG Infrared Heating™

Make a variety of dishes

Cook at precise temperatures to get optimal results from a range of ingredients.

It show various dishes set on the table cooked with LG NeoChef.

Crispy outside and juicy inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dishes simultaneously crispy and juicy while maintaining the original flavor and taste. 

Fried foods with less oil

Instead of using large amounts of oil, enjoy healthier fried foods cooked with the grill function.

Easy homemade yogurt

Impress your guests by making yogurt at home using precise lower-temperature cooking.

Simply steam

Steam vegetables and other dishes with ease using the steam mode and accessories.

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustrative purposes only.

*Actual product may vary.

*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

A convenient user experience

User-friendly features

A convenient user experience

It shows a hand wiping the inner side of LG NeoChef™

EasyClean™

It shows the turn table with the 6 stable points.

Stable turntable

It shows LG NeoChef™ that inner led lamp on.

3 times brighter LED lamp

It shows a big dish put in the LG NeoChef™.

Smaller size, larger capacity

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crispy Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • Steam Bowl (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Mist Beige

  • Door Design

    Onebody

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    39

  • Type

    Convection

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Touch & Dial

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    Yes(Auto Only)

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    Yes

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Roast

    Yes

  • Sensor Cook

    Yes

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    Yes

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Mist Beige

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    395 x 262 x 378

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    614 x 381 x 573

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 325 x 523

  • Product Weight (kg)

    15.1

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    1800

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1400

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1750

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    900

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1100

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    39

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    360

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1100

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    240V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

