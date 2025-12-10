We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven
39L LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven
Create a natural atmosphere in any space area
LG NeoChef Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors, and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.
Mist beige color LG NeoChef Objet Collection
Designed for a better life
Flavorful LG Smart Inverter cooking
Anti-bacterial EasyClean™ coating
Convenient steam cooking
Healthier fried foods
Even defrosting
LG Smart Inverter technology precisely controls the temperature inside the microwave, ensuring foods heat and defrost evenly.
Faster cooking
Impressive cooking power distributes heat 1.5 times faster than comparable devices, saving you time on even the most complex dishes.
LG Smart Inverter technology precisely controls the temperature inside the microwave, ensuring foods heat and defrost evenly.
Crispy outside and juicy inside
Infrared Heating™ makes your dishes simultaneously crispy and juicy while maintaining the original flavor and taste.
Fried foods with less oil
Instead of using large amounts of oil, enjoy healthier fried foods cooked with the grill function.
Easy homemade yogurt
Impress your guests by making yogurt at home using precise lower-temperature cooking.
Simply steam
Steam vegetables and other dishes with ease using the steam mode and accessories.
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustrative purposes only.
*Actual product may vary.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
Crispy Tray (Ea)
1
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
High Rack (Ea)
1
Low Rack (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
Steam Bowl (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Mist Beige
Door Design
Onebody
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
39
Type
Convection
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Touch & Dial
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
Yes(Auto Only)
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
Yes
Bake
Yes
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
Yes
Inverter Defrost
Yes
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
Yes
Roast
Yes
Sensor Cook
Yes
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
Yes
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
Yes
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Mist Beige
Door Glass Design
Clear
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
395 x 262 x 378
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
614 x 381 x 573
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 325 x 523
Product Weight (kg)
15.1
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
1800
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1400
Convection Power Consumption (W)
1750
Grill Power Consumption (W)
900
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
Microwave Power Levels
10
Microwave Power Output (W)
1100
Oven Capacity (L)
39
Smart Inverter
Yes
Turntable Size (mm)
360
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1100
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
240V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
