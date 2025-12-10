Terms and Condition: CNY Combo - Double The Ong

This “Double The Ong” Campaign is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE").

1 “Double The Ong” means a RM10.00 discount on the monthly subscription rate of new LG Products rented by an Existing/New Subscription Customer.

2 “Existing Subscription Customer” means a customer with an existing subscription contract or outright purchase via LG Subscribe Program with LGE for at least one (1) LG Product under LG Subscribe program.

3 “LG Subscribe Product(s)” means all products of LG Electronics under subscription program

4 Eligibility for Existing Subscription Customer :

(a) Legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the subscription contract of LG Subscribe Product(s) and whose name appears on the duly completed, signed and submitted subscription contract in accordance with to the following terms and conditions.

(b) The Existing Subscription Customer shall have an existing subscription/ outright contract for at least one (1) LG Subscribe Product and intends to enter into further subscription contract to rent additional new LG Subscribe Products.

(c) Double The Ong shall strictly be applicable to the subscription fee of the new product(s) only. The subscription fee of the existing product shall remain the same.

(d) The Existing Subscription Customer with low and/or poor credit scoring as per LGE credit evaluation shall be required to pay to LGE an advance payment equivalent to the discounted monthly subscription rate for a one (1) year for the new LG Product(s) in order to be eligible for the Double The Ong.

(e) The Existing Subscription Customer shall not be eligible to apply for new subscription product(s) if there are outstanding payments due and owing for 4 months and above (“Default Status”) to LGE under existing subscription contract(s).

(f) In the event that the Existing Subscription Customer cancels and/or terminates his/her existing subscription contract(s) after application or installation of new product(s), the Existing Subscription Contract shall no longer be entitled to the Double The Ong and the monthly subscription rate for the new product(s) shall revert to its normal monthly subscription rate.

(g) In the event that the Existing Subscription Customer’s account for the new product(s) is in Default Status, the monthly subscription fee for the new product(s) shall revert to its normal monthly subscription rate.

(h) Once the monthly subscription rate reverts to the normal monthly subscription rate as stated in paragraphs (e) above, this normal monthly subscription rate remains throughout regardless of whether the outstanding Subscription Subscription Customer has been partially or fully paid.

Example:

Joy is an existing customer for the past 2 years. She has been using LG Water Purifier and would like to subscribe another product, which is Top Mount Fridge.

Joy is entitled for the RM10 discount (Double The Ong) for the Fridge subscription as per following:-

Description Amount (RM) Normal Monthly Subscription Rate 80 Discount -10 Final Monthly Subscription Rate 70

Example:

Joy has already subscribed the Top Mount Fridge at a discounted price of RM70 (RM10 off) and paid for first month only. However, she failed to pay on the second month onwards. Hence, the discounted price will fall back to the normal price on the fourth (4th) month. This is because status will turn to “Default Status” when customer fails to pay for four (4) months and above.

Example as follows: