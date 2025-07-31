Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Subscribe™ OHSEM Deals

OHSEM Trade-In

OHSEM Trade-In Program

Trade in your old Water Purifier, Air Purifier, or Dehumidifier for LG PuriCare™ Water Purifiers, Air Purifiers, and Dehumidifiers, and enjoy 50% OFF your subscription for the first 12 months

Benefits Include:

Switch & Save

Get 50% off your monthly subscription for the first 12 months, starting from your very first bill.

Easy & Quick Switch

Upload your product photos, and we’ll manage the entire process. Including on-site verification during installation to ensure smooth installation.

Product & Service

Upgrade to LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier, Air Purifier & Dehumidifier for exceptional product performance and customer support.

Trade-In Promotion

Step 1

Check if you’re eligible — are you using a non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier from selected brands eligible under LG’s Trade-In program.

Step 2

Contact the LG sales agent / customer service to inquire about the program.

Step 3

Our customer service team will verify your eligibility for the program.

Step 4

Get 50% off your monthly subscription for the first 12 months, starting from your very first bill.

Terms & Conditions

• Applies to non-LG brand rental scheme water purifiers, air purifiers & dehumidifier from selected brands eligible under LG’s Trade-In program.
• It is not applicable to any ongoing rental schemes or contracts.
• 50% discount on monthly subscription fee for twelve (12) months from the first (1st ) billing until the twelve (12th) billing, available for 5- or 7-year contracts.
• Each customer is only entitled for a maximum of two (2) Ohsem Trade-in discount.
• This program cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

Trade-In now Terms & Conditions

OHSEM Surprise

OHSEM Surprises, All Year Long!

Become an LG Subscribe™ customer today and unlock exclusive rewards all year round.

Rewards So Ohsem, You’ll Want Them All!

Subscribe now and unlock surprises that make life sweeter, spaces cooler, and dreams bigger.

Win Your Dream Trip to Korea

Subscribe to any LG product and you could be packing your bags for an unforgettable getaway for two to South Korea. Stunning sights, vibrant culture.

Refresh Your Space with IKEA

Sign up for any LG product and receive RM300 worth of IKEA e-vouchers. Redecorate, reorganize, and make your home a space you’ll love even more.

Watch, Answer & Win It All

Catch our latest TVC, answer a few simple questions, and stand a chance to win a complete set of LG Subscribe™ products for your home.

Join Now

Unlock Your Ohsem Rewards

Sign up for LG Subscribe™ and start enjoying exclusive surprises.

Subscribe Now

OHSEM Combo

Subscribe More, Save More with Ohsem Combo

Already part of the LG Subscribe™ family? Add a new LG product today and enjoy RM10 OFF your monthly subscription, because loyalty should be rewarded!

Benefits Include:

More Savings

Bring home another appliance and enjoy RM10 OFF your monthly subscription for the new one. Keep your savings rolling for as long as your plan lasts!

Flexible Product Choices

Double up or mix it up with Ohsem Combo, any new LG Subscribe™ product you add gets RM10 OFF your monthly subscription.

Two Active Plans = Instant Savings

Keep at least one existing LG Subscribe™ product and add another to unlock RM10 OFF your monthly subscription for the new one, no extra steps, just ongoing savings.

Get More, Save More!

Already with LG Subscribe™? Add a new LG Subscribe™ product to your plan and enjoy RM10 OFF your monthly subscription for the new product for as long as your plan lasts.

 

Don’t miss out!

Subscribe Now Terms & Conditions

OHSEM 50%

OHSEM 50% – For New & Existing Customers!

Sign up for a new LG Subscribe™ product and enjoy 50% OFF your monthly subscription for the first 9 months. Whether you’re joining us for the first time or adding more LG goodness to your home, this is your OHSEM moment.

Benefits Include:

Ohsem Savings for Everyone

Whether you’re new to LG Subscribe™ or an existing customer adding a new product, enjoy 50% OFF your monthly subscription for the first 9 months on your new LG appliance.

Flexible OHSEM Choices

Applicable across all LG Subscribe™ models. Upgrade, switch, or expand your product lineup with ease.

Hassle-Free Transition

Easy transition from your old product to the new LG Subscribe™ products with immediate installation for new purchases.

Upgrade to Ohsem Living

From your first LG Subscribe™ product to your latest upgrade, enjoy 50% savings for 9 months on your brand-new appliance.

 

Don't miss out!

Renew your subscription now Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions

• Valid for new and existing LG Subscribe™ customers.
• 50% OFF normal monthly subscription for the first 9 months
• For existing customers, current product subscriptions remain at their existing rate.
• Subject to credit approval.
• Not valid for customers with 4 months or more outstanding payments.
• Other terms & conditions apply.