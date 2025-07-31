Terms and Condition: Ohsem Combo

This “Ohsem Combo” Campaign is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE").

1 “Ohsem Combo” means a RM10.00 discount on the monthly subscription rate of new LG Products rented by an Existing Subscription Customer.

2 “Existing Subscription Customer” means a customer with an existing subscription contract or outright purchase via LG Subscribe Program with LGE for at least one (1) LG Product under LG Subscribe program.

3 “LG Subscribe Product(s)” means all products of LG Electronics under subscription program.

4 Eligibility for Existing Subscription Customer :

(a) Legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the subscription contract of LG Subscribe Product(s) and whose name appears on the duly completed, signed and submitted subscription contract in accordance with to the following terms and conditions.

(b) The Existing Subscription Customer shall have an existing subscription/ outright contract for at least one (1) LG Subscribe Product and intends to enter into further subscription contract to rent additional new LG Subscribe Products.

(c) Ohsem Combo shall strictly applicable to the subscription fee of the new product(s) only. The subscription fee of the existing product shall remain the same.

(d) The Existing Subscription Customer with low and/or poor credit scoring as per LGE credit evaluation shall be required to pay to LGE an advance payment equivalent to the discounted monthly subscription rate for a one (1) year for the new LG Product(s) in order to be eligible for the Ohsem Combo.

(e) The Existing Subscription Customer shall not be eligible to apply for new subscription product(s) if there are outstanding payments due and owing for 4 months and above (“Default Status”) to LGE under existing subscription contract(s).

(f) In the event that the Existing Subscription Customer cancels and/or terminates his/her existing subscription contract(s) after application or installation of new product(s), the Existing Subscription Contract shall no longer be entitled to the Ohsem Combo and the monthly subscription rate for the new product(s) shall revert to its normal monthly subscription rate.

(g) In the event that the Existing Subscription Customer’s account for the new product(s) is in Default Status, the monthly subscription fee for the new product(s) shall revert to its normal monthly subscription rate.

(h) Once the monthly subscription rate reverts to the normal monthly subscription rate as stated in paragraphs (e) above, this normal monthly subscription rate remains throughout regardless of whether the outstanding Rental Subscription Customer has been partially or fully paid.

Example:

Joy is an existing customer for the past 2 years. She has been using LG Water Purifier and would like to subscribe another product, which is Top Mount Fridge.

Joy is entitled for the RM10 discount (Ohsem Combo) for the Fridge subscription as per following:-

Description Amount (RM) Normal Monthly Subscription Rate 80 Discount -10 Final Monthly Subscription Rate 70

Example:

Joy has already subscribed the Top Mount Fridge at a discounted price of RM70 (RM10 off) and paid for first month only. However, she failed to pay on the second month onwards. Hence, the discounted price will fall back to the normal price on the fourth (4th) month. This is because status will turn to “Default Status” when customer fails to pay for four (4) months and above.

Example as follows:

Month Month 1 Month 2 Month 3 Month 4 Month 5 Month 6 Subscription Payment Yes No No No No No Normal Monthly Subscription Rate 80 80 80 80 80 80 Discount -10 -10 -10 -10 N/A N/A Final Monthly Subscription Billing Rate 70 70 70 70 80 80 Outstanding - 70 140 210 290 370

General Conditions

1. Assignment Or Transfer of Ownership of Subscription Contract

In the event the Customer is unable to use and/or continue payment of the monthly subscription, the Customer may be allowed to assign the existing Subscription Contract together with the Discount Policy applicable to another eligible individual (“Assigned Individual”) PROVIDED that the assignment is duly approved by LGE in writing and the Assigned Individual shall be required to execute all necessary documents with LGE for the assignment and shall be bound by the Subscription Terms and Conditions together with the conditions mentioned herein.

LGE reserves the right to reject the assignment on the basis of any legal requirements, in which case LGE shall notify the Customer of the exclusions.

2. Termination Penalty

If the Customer cancels and/or terminates the subscription contract after the Product(s) have been installed, the Customer shall be liable to pay to LGE a fee equivalent to 100% of the total sum of monthly rental fee for the unexpired rental period of the LG Product(s) as liquidated damages.

3. Non Applicable of Discount Policy

In any event Customer is found with the following, the Monthly Subscription Fee shall be re-instate back to the non-discounted monthly Subscription fee (RM10 is no longer applicable);-

a) Customer return all LG Products under Rental and only remain with one LG Product and/or no LG Product under Subscription Scheme;

b) Customer had defaulted in monthly subscription fee four (4) months or more of outstanding payment.

4. Miscellaneous

a) The terms and condition provided at https://www.lg.com/my/lg-subscribe/shall be applicable.

b) LGE reserves the right to change any terms mentioned herein from time to time without prior notice.

c) LGE reserves the right to shorten, extend or cancel the Campaign Period at its sole discretion without prior notice

d) LGE provides the Campaign to individuals only. Corporations, associations, including school organizations, or other groups may not participate in the Campaign.

e) Any LGE Products purchased outside of Malaysia will not be entitled to the Campaign.

f) In the event any Discounts are being awarded to the Customer having provided false or mistaken identity or information, LGE reserves the right to revoke the Customer’s eligibility for the said Discounts and recover any damages from such Customer to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g) In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and no further correspondence or appeal will be entertained.

h) In the event of any electronic, computer, operational and/or technical error affecting the details or pricing or quantity of the product or any promotion on the website, LGE reserves the absolute rights to rectify such error and/or cancel any transaction which has been entered into in reliance of the said error.

i) We may in our discretion make certain LG Product(s) available for purchase via rental prior to the release date for that Product(s) (Pre-Order). A Pre-Order allows you to pay for a Product you want before its release date. A Pre-Order does not imply that you will receive the Product earlier than the release date. If we make Pre-Orders available, we may in our discretion limit their availability to certain periods of time and/or a limited quantity of Products.

j) LGE reserves the right to reject any Subscription Order if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of LG Subscribe Products via Subscription is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

k) By participating in this Campaign, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity (if any), including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

l) By participating in the Campaign, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Campaign, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . [MJPB2] A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

m) All pictures and/or images of LG Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) (if any) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

n) The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.