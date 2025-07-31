Terms and Condition: Ohsem Trade-in

This “Ohsem Trade-in” Campaign is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE").

1. “Ohsem Trade-in” means a discount program for customers using a selected non-LG brand Water Purifier and Air Purifier. All trade-in appliances will be inspected by qualified LGE Technicians

2. Eligibility: 50% discount on monthly subscription fee for twelve (12) months from the first (1st) billing until the twelve (12th) billing.

3. Criteria for Ohsem Trade-in customer:

a) Individual customers who are using selected non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier (“Existing Product”), regardless of their purchase type or current rental contract status of the Existing Product.

b) 50% discount on monthly subscription fee for twelve (12) months from the first (1st ) billing until the twelve (12th) billing.

c) The Ohsem Trade-in discount is only applicable for the purchase of LG Brand water purifier and air purifier purchased under a subscription plan for five (5) years and seven (7) years contract.

d) Customers are eligible for the Ohsem Trade-in promotion for only two (2) product under the category of water purifier and air purifier.

e) Each customer is only entitled for a maximum of two (2) Ohsem Trade-in discount.

f) Customers must provide a clear picture of the Existing Product during order submission and present the physical Existing Product to LGE’s technician during product installation.

g) Customers must ensure that all personal data stored in the smart appliances of the Existing Product is removed prior to trade-in.

4. Steps to Participate:-

a) The eligible customer must fill in the required details in the online form titled “Submission of Order.” The required information includes the current product’s details, along with its condition at the time of submission.

b) The eligible customer for Ohsem Trade-In will receive a notification from LGE (via phone call, WhatsApp, and/or email) regarding any further actions required. The current product must be kept on standby for verification and inspection purposes.

d) The LGE technician will proceed with the new product installation only after inspecting the physical unit of the current product(s). If the current physical unit is unavailable, the LGE technician will not proceed with the installation of the new product. This may affect the customer’s eligibility for the Ohsem Trade-In Promotion package.

Example:

Scenario 1

If a customer using non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier and wants to purchase LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier

First Product

50% discount on subscription fee from 1st month until 12th month + Normal subscription fee from 13th month ~ End month of contract (Ohsem Trade-in discount).

Scenario 2

If a customer using non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier and wants to purchase LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier at the same time

First Product

50% discount on subscription fee from 1st month until 12th month + Normal subscription fee from 13th month ~ End month of contract (Ohsem Trade-in discount).

Second Product

50% discount on subscription fee from 1st month until 12th month + Normal subscription fee from 13th month ~ End month of contract (Ohsem Trade-in discount).

5. Non-Applicability of Discount Policy

In the event the Customer is found to have met any of the following condition(s), the Monthly Subscription Fee shall be reinstated to the standard (non-discounted) rate:);-

a) Customer return all LG Products under Rental and only remain with one LG Product and/or no LG Product under Subscription Scheme;

b) Customer had defaulted in monthly subscription fee four (4) months or more of outstanding payment.

6. General Conditions:-

6.1 LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the Trade-In Products is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

6.2 LGE reserves the right to change any conditions herein without prior notice.

6.3 The Trade-In Products cannot be taken as cash.

6.4 In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

6.5 You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Campaign and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Campaign or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

6.6 LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Participations failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

6.7 LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Campaign submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Campaign.

6.8 By participating in this Campaign, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Campaign or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Trade-In Products or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

6.9 All pictures and /or images of the Product(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

6.10 The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.