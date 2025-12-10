Terms and Condition: RM88 Promotion

This “RM88 Promotion” Campaign is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE").

1 “RM88 Promotion” means discount applicable on selected model to which Customer shall pay RM88 monthly subscription subject to the terms mentioned herein.

2 “Existing Subscription Customer” means a customer with an existing subscription contract or outright purchase via LG Subscribe Program with LGE for at least one (1) LG Product under LG Subscribe program.

3 “New Customer” means a customer who has not purchased any products regardless via outright or subscription purchase with LGE with at least one (1) LG product under LG Subscribe program.

4 “LG Subscribe Product(s)” means all products of LG Electronics under subscription program.

5 Eligibility for Existing Subscription Customer :

(a) Legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the subscription contract of LG Subscribe Product(s) and whose name appears on the duly completed, signed and submitted subscription contract in accordance with to the following terms and conditions.

(b) The Existing Subscription Customer shall have an existing subscription/ outright contract for at least one (1) LG Subscribe Product and intends to enter into further subscription contract to rent additional new LG Subscribe Products.

(c) RM88 Promotion shall strictly applicable to the subscription fee of the new product(s) only. The subscription fee of the existing product shall remain the same.

(d) The Existing Subscription Customer with low and/or poor credit scoring as per LGE credit evaluation shall be required to pay to LGE an advance payment equivalent to the discounted monthly subscription rate for a one (1) year for the new LG Product(s) in order to be eligible for the RM88 Promotion.

(e) The Existing Subscription Customer shall not be eligible to apply for new subscription product(s) if there are outstanding payments due and owing for 4 months and above (“Default Status”) to LGE under existing subscription contract(s).

(f) In the event that the Existing Subscription Customer cancels and/or terminates his/her existing subscription contract(s) after application or installation of new product(s), the Existing Subscription Contract shall no longer be entitled to the RM88 Promotion and the monthly subscription rate for the new product(s) shall revert to its normal monthly subscription rate.

(g) In the event that the Existing Subscription Customer’s account for the new product(s) is in Default Status, the monthly subscription fee for the new product(s) shall revert to its normal monthly subscription rate.

(h) Once the monthly subscription rate reverts to the normal monthly subscription rate as stated in paragraphs (e) above, this normal monthly subscription rate remains throughout regardless of whether the outstanding Subscription Customer has been partially or fully paid.

Example:

Bruce Wayne is an existing customer for the past 2 years. He has been using LG Water Purifier and would like to subscribe another product, which is Washer Dryer

Bruce Wayne is entitled to the 88% discount subscription fee for eight (8) months (RM88 Promotion) for the Washer Dryer subscription as per following:

Description Amount (RM) Normal Monthly Subscription Rate 150 Discount -62 First Monthly Subscription Rate for 1st – 60th Month 88

Example:

Bruce Wayne has already subscribed the Washer Dryer at a discounted price of RM88 (RM62 off until contract end) and paid for first month only. However, he failed to pay on the second month onwards. Hence, the discounted price will fall back to the normal price on the fourth (4th) month. This is because status will turn to “Default Status” when customer fails to pay for four (4) months and above.

Example as follows: