Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
[RENTAL] 635L Side-by-Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Sign Up

Support

[RENTAL] 635L Side-by-Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GC-J257SQNW

[RENTAL] 635L Side-by-Side Fridge in Matte Black Finish

(0)
front view

LG Subscribe

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.
A front view of the refrigerator installed in a kitchen. The top right door is open and there is a circle and a line leading to a larger circle that shows a magnified view of the button on the bottom left corner of the open door which has a concealed opening button.
Door-in-Door™

Quick & Easy Access to Your Favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite foods with concealed opening button.

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

      Print

      Key Specs

      • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

        913 x 1790 x 735

      • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

        N/A

      • Compressor Type

        Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

      • InstaView

        No

      • Door-in-Door

        Yes (Door-in-Door)

      • Plumbing

        No plumbing required

      • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

        Yes

      • Finish (Door)

        Matte Black PCM

      All Spec

      BASIC SPEC

      • Product Type

        Side by Side

      CONTROL & DISPLAY

      • Door alarm

        Yes

      • Internal LED Display

        LED Display

      • Express Freeze

        Yes

      DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

      • Packing Weight (kg)

        131

      • Product Weight (kg)

        121

      • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

        913 x 1790 x 735

      FEATURES

      • Door Cooling+

        Yes

      • Door-in-Door

        Yes (Door-in-Door)

      • LINEAR Cooling

        Yes

      • InstaView

        No

      ICE & WATER SYSTEM

      • Ice Maker_Manual

        No

      • Water Only Dispenser

        External

      • Plumbing

        No plumbing required

      • Ice & Water Dispenser

        Cube & Crushed Ice

      • Automatic Ice Maker

        Yes (Spaceplus)

      MATERIAL & FINISH

      • Door (Material)

        PET

      • Finish (Door)

        Matte Black PCM

      • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

        No

      • Handle Type

        Pocket (Clad)

      PERFORMANCE

      • Compressor Type

        Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

      • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

        N/A

      REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

      • Door Basket_Transparent

        4

      • Refrigerator Light

        Top LED

      • Shelf_Tempered Glass

        3

      • Hygiene Fresh+

        Yes

      • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

        No

      • Vegetable Box

        Yes (2)

      SMART TECHNOLOGY

      • Smart Diagnosis

        Yes

      • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

        Yes

      FREEZER COMPARTMENT

      • Door Basket_Transparent

        2

      • Freezer Light

        Top LED

      • Shelf_Tempered Glass

        3

      • Drawer_Freezer

        2 Transparent

      Our picks for you