[Subscribe] 656L Top Freezer Fridge in Essence Matt Black with Water Dispenser & Auto Ice maker

[Subscribe] 656L Top Freezer Fridge in Essence Matt Black with Water Dispenser & Auto Ice maker

GRTF622PQHR
Front view
front open view with food stored
Refrigerator compartment
Interior view of freezer
Detailed close-up of handle
Touch control panel on refrigerator door
Detailed close-up of the dispenser
Left side view
Right side view
Side view
Back view
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+ ™
  • Hygiene Fresh
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
More
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

Open LG top freezer refrigerator in a kitchen, filled with food, illustrating how the DoorCooling™ feature works.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Delivers freshness evenly and faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance2).

Close-up of an LG top freezer showing the Hygiene Fresh compartment with fruit to show its fresh-keeping function.

Hygiene Fresh

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99%3) of bacteria.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.

LG ThinQ™

Smart control, smart life

Control your appliance remotely from anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™ ⁴⁾.

A woman using her smartphone to remotely control an LG refrigerator, showing its smart connectivity for managing settings.

Remote Control

An LG top freezer refrigerator with its door slightly open and a phone showing an LG ThinQ alert that the door is open.

Smart Alert

An LG top freezer refrigerator in a kitchen with a phone close-up showing usage statistics provided by the LG ThinQ app.

Monitoring

LG refrigerator with Smart Fresh Air technology that optimizes cooling based on usage patterns to improve energy efficiency.

Smart Learner

The smarter way to cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.

Step 1. Smart fresh air algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance.

Step 2. Lower temperature by 1℃

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage.

Step 3. Reduce temp rise for freshness

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh.

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQTM App. (Ref. Display check not supported).

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCooling™  

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ ™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling⁺ ™ and Non-DoorCooling⁺ ™ models. 

-Applicable models only. 

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

 

3)Hygiene Fresh

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions. 

 

4)LG ThinQ™

-LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed to LG ThinQ™.

-Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GRTF622PQHR

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1860 x 741

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    508.13

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch-88-white

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    95

  • Product Weight (kg)

    86

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    831 x 1860 x 741

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    508.13

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Water Tank + 2 Full

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

