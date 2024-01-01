[RENTAL] 10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FV1450S2W

FV1450S2W

FV1450S2W

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.

THOROUGHLY GENTLE YET INCREDIBLY FAST

AI DD™ TurboWash™360˚ Steam+™ Bigger Capacity

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

 

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

DIMENSIONS

FV1450S2W
CAPACITY (KG)
10.5Kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850 mm
KEY FEATURE
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Direct Drive
KEY FEATURE
TurboWash™360˚ -Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Wash

    1ea

  • Rinse

    1ea

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

