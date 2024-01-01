We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[RENTAL] 10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam+™
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wash
1ea
-
Rinse
1ea
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
70
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Blue White
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
