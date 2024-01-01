We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[RENTAL] 9kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning condenser
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer
*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle. *Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Quick Dry when You are Busy
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Be Sleek, Easy and Customizable to Fit Your Needs
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Compressor
Yes (Dual Inverter Compressor)
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Autocleaning condenser
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Finish - Body Color
Blue White
-
Finish - Door
Chrome rim + Black Glass
-
Basic - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
-
Basic - Door Switch type
AC
-
Basic - Drum Volume (liters)
118liter
-
Basic - Drum Light
Yes
-
Basic - Drum Lifter
3 Lifter
-
Basic - Reversible Door
Yes
-
Contol - Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol - Display Type
White LED
-
Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Contol - Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol - Start/Pause Indication
Yes(Start buttion Blink)
-
Contol - Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Alarm
Yes
DRY PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
14
GENERAL
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Towel
Yes
CARING
-
Allergy Care
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
TIMED DRYING
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Deodorization)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dealy End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Buzzer
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
More Time / Less Time
Yes
DRY MODE
-
Energy
Yes
-
Time
Yes
DRY LEVEL
-
Extra
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Blanket Refresh
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Lingerie
Yes
-
Easy Iron
Yes
-
Super Dry
Yes
-
Economic Dry
Yes
-
Big Size Item
Yes
-
Minimize Wrinkles
Yes
-
Full Size Load
Yes
-
Shoes / Fabric Doll
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
600 x 690 x 850
-
Weight(kg)
57
