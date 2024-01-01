Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
[RENTAL] 9kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning condenser

[RENTAL] 9kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning condenser

VD-H9066WSR

[RENTAL] 9kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning condenser

LG Subscribe

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer

Be worry-free knowing that Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of bacteria and live dust mites that can cause allergies.

*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle. *Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.

pull out and show Dual Filter

Dual Filter means Twice the Clean

Minimize lint and dust with the Dual Filter to the point where the hair couldn't pass through.
Stack of four clothes

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Quick Dry when You are Busy

Have the option of saving time with a faster dry or saving energy with Eco Hybrid™ technology.

Energy Mode : Up to 15% Energy Saving

Time Mode : Up to 18% Time Saving

*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)

Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them

Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control from Anywhere

Use LG ThinQ™app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.

Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle

With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.

Pairing for More Intelligence

With LG ThinQ™, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.

*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

Be Sleek, Easy and Customizable to Fit Your Needs

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Tempered Glass
  • Reversible Door - swing right or left
    Reversible Door
  • place washer and dryer side by side
    Washer and Dryer
  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
    Stainless Steel Drum
  • install TWINWash mini under dryer
    With TWINWash mini
  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer
    Install

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

VD-H9066WS

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Compressor

    Yes (Dual Inverter Compressor)

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Autocleaning condenser

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Finish - Body Color

    Blue White

  • Finish - Door

    Chrome rim + Black Glass

  • Basic - Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Basic - Door Switch type

    AC

  • Basic - Drum Volume (liters)

    118liter

  • Basic - Drum Light

    Yes

  • Basic - Drum Lifter

    3 Lifter

  • Basic - Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Contol - Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Contol - Display Type

    White LED

  • Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Contol - Delay timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Contol - Start/Pause Indication

    Yes(Start buttion Blink)

  • Contol - Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Alarm

    Yes

DRY PROGRAM

  • Cycle No.

    14

GENERAL

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Towel

    Yes

CARING

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

TIMED DRYING

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Deodorization)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dealy End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • More Time / Less Time

    Yes

DRY MODE

  • Energy

    Yes

  • Time

    Yes

DRY LEVEL

  • Extra

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Iron

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Blanket Refresh

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Lingerie

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    Yes

  • Super Dry

    Yes

  • Economic Dry

    Yes

  • Big Size Item

    Yes

  • Minimize Wrinkles

    Yes

  • Full Size Load

    Yes

  • Shoes / Fabric Doll

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    600 x 690 x 850

  • Weight(kg)

    57

