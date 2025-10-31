We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Subscribe] 25/20kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
Make Your Own Style
Built for Performance, Styled By You
Style your space and make it more special with LG Objet WashTower™.
It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.
Color
Nature-Inspired Color
Feel a sense of calm and nature-inspired colors.
Interior Gallery
Redefine Your Space
Laundry Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Bathroom
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Utility Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Fit Design
Make Built-In Design Easy
With its matte material and natural colors, this design delivers a custom built-in look.
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG Objet WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
Easy Reach Control Panel
The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.
Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
The LG Objet WashTower™ is shorter than traditional stacked washer and dryer.
Built-in Intelligence
Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG Objet WashTower™.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle can eliminate 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
- ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
- LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
*The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.
All Spec
