LG PuriCare Objet Collection Water Purifier, Calming Cream White

*The above image is an artistic interpretation of this process and may differ from reality.

*Internal sterilization automatically sterilizes internal pipes once a week and the cold-water module every four weeks.

*Internal sterilization lasts 15 minutes or 30 minutes including the cold-water module. Sterilization history can be viewed in the LG ThinQ™ app. (For more details, refer to the LG ThinQ™ section at the bottom of the page).

*If you have turned off the high-temperature direct water pipe sterilization function in the LG ThinQ™ app, it will not operate automatically.

*If an abnormality occurs in the product during the direct water pipe sterilization, the function may not operate properly.

*Sterilization of the direct water pipe is limited to the flow path from the filter to the outlet valve.

*The internal piping is made of stainless steel from the water outlet to the filter component.

*Caution: hot water is discharged during the outlet sterilization process.

*Place a container of at least 300ml below the outlet to collect the hot water discharged during the outlet sterilization process.

*The outlet sterilization process lasts approximately 10 minutes. Sterilization history can be viewed in the LG ThinQ™ app. (For more details, refer to the LG ThinQ™ section at the bottom of the page).

*Outlet sterilization covers the water flow path from the filter or filter unit to the outlet.