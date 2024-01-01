Disclaimer

1)Auto-sanitize

-The 99.99% sanitization efficacy of direct water pipes and spouts applies to the representative model (WU903AS) and is based on internal evaluation methods by the Korea Testing & Research Institute for Chemical Convergence and KOTITI Testing & Research Institute. Results may vary depending on usage conditions such as ambient temperature. (21.07, 22.03)

-Test Bacteria: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Representative indicator bacteria for sanitization performance evaluation and three species among those used in drinking water quality standards evaluation)

-Test Methods:

1.Suspended Bacteria: The purifier’s internal water pathways were contaminated by flowing a large quantity of bacteria-laden water at an ambient temperature of 25±5°C, and the sanitization function’s efficacy was evaluated by comparing bacterial count reduction before and after sanitization.

2.Adhered Bacteria: A biofilm was formed by contaminating the purifier’s internal pathways with test bacteria at 25±5°C for 5–7 days. The sanitization function was activated, and bacterial count reduction before and after sanitization was compared.

-The range of high-temperature sanitization is limited to the filter and pathways from the filter to the spout.

-Automatically sanitizes the pipes for cold, hot, and purified water once a week and includes the cold-water module every four weeks.

-Sanitization takes approximately 15 minutes (excluding cold-water module) or 30 minutes (including cold-water module) and can be tracked via the LG ThinQ app. (Refer to the LG ThinQ section at the bottom of the page for details.)

-Automatic operation of high-temperature sanitization requires the reservation feature in the LG ThinQ app to be active.

-If a malfunction occurs during pipe sanitization, the function may not operate properly.

-The scope of pipe sanitization covers pathways from the filter to the spout valve.

-During spout sanitization, hot water is discharged. Place a container of at least 500ml under the spout.

-Spout sanitization lasts about 1–2 minutes and can be tracked via the LG ThinQ app. (Refer to the LG ThinQ section at the bottom of the page for details.)

-The scope of spout sanitization includes the pathways from the filter to the spout.

-Stainless steel direct water pipes are applied from the filter’s outlet to the spout feed and from the spout valve to the spout nozzle.

2)UV sanitization

-UVnano is a combination of “UV (ultraviolet)” and “nanometer (unit of length).”

-The 99.99% internal sanitization efficacy of the UVnano spout is based on internal evaluation methods by the Korea Conformity Laboratories (2021.02) and Korea Testing & Research Institute for Chemical Convergence (2021.03). Results may vary depending on ambient temperature and usage conditions.

-Test Bacteria: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Representative indicator bacteria for sanitization performance evaluation and three species among those used in drinking water quality standards evaluation)

-Test Methods: Test bacteria solution was introduced into the spout at 25±5°C, and the bacterial count reduction was compared before and after 24-hour operation of the UV LED auto-sanitization function.

3)All-Puri Filter System

-The All-Puri Filter System filters contaminants using activated carbon adsorption and electrostatic adsorption methods.

-The All-Puri Filter System is WQA-certified.

-The certification applies to the filter used in the system, not the water purifier product itself.

-The results are based on a quality inspection report issued by the Korea Water Technology Certification Institute in compliance with Article 21, Paragraph 7 of the Water Supply and Waterworks Installation Act and Article 10, Paragraph 10 of the Enforcement Decree of the same law. Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions.

-Heavy Metal Filtration (9 types): Mercury/Lead/Arsenic/Cadmium (filtered 90–100%); Iron/Aluminum (filtered 80–100%); Copper (filtered 70–100%); Zinc (filtered 70–80.9%); Manganese (filtered 80–90.9%). Results are based on internal testing of the All-Puri Filter System (February 2024). Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions.

-Norovirus filtration (99.99%) was tested under controlled conditions by Norogen Co., Ltd. (December 2021), with a 2.0 LPM flow rate. Results may vary depending on usage conditions.

4)WQA Certification

-Certification applies to the All-Puri Filter System, not the purifier product.

-Model: All-Puri Filter System

-Validity: 5 years

-Certification details: WQA Certification

-Microplastic filtration performance is based on testing by WQA (June 2024) and certification of heavy metal adsorption and virus-clear filters under NSF/ANSI 42 standards (Class 1). Results may vary based on usage.

-Test Method: A water sample with an average microplastic concentration of 440,000 particles/mL (0.5–1.0 μm in size) was passed through the filter at a flow rate of 0.3 gpm, and the number of particles in the filtered water was measured.

5)Adjustable Temperature-The temperature range for hot water is as follows. However, the actual temperature may vary depending on the user’s environment and usage patterns.• 85℃: 80–90℃• 75℃: 70–80℃• 40℃: 35–45℃-Due to the intermediate flow path, there may be up to a 10-second waiting time when dispensing hot water, during which the hot water icon will blink.-The temperature of the first cup of hot water dispensed immediately after dispensing cold or purified water may be lower than the selected temperature.-Due to the intermediate flow path, there may be up to a 1-second waiting time when dispensing cold water, during which the cold water icon will blink.-The temperature of the first cup of cold water dispensed immediately after dispensing hot or purified water may be higher than usual.-For safety reasons, the continuous dispensing feature is not available for hot water.

6)LG ThinQ™

-A home Wi-Fi environment is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

-Download the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connect to Wi-Fi to use LG ThinQ functions.

-During initial setup, both the smartphone and water purifier must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The purifier must remain connected to the registered Wi-Fi network for ongoing operation.

7)Filter Delivery

-The filter delivery service is available only with a subscription to appliance care or self-management plans.