19” Office Monitor

19M38A-B

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    18.5" / 47cm

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3X0.3

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366x768

  • Brightness

    200cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    600:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle 2D (CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Jack Location

    Back (horizontal)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA)

    13W

  • Normal On(typ.)

    18W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

D-SUB

  • H-Frequency

    30~61kHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

PC

  • D-sub

    1366 x768

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact Type

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • Key Location

    Bottom

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

PICTURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Contol

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture

  • Stand

    Black high glossy

  • Base

    Black Hairline

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes / -5º ~ 20º

DIMENSION

  • Set with Stand (W x D x H) (mm)

    441.3x167.8x350.2

  • Set without Stand (W*D*H) (mm)

    441.3x57.3x278.1

  • Box (mm)

    509x343x118

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75x75

WEIGHT

  • Set (with Stand) (Kg)

    2.1

  • Set (without Stand) (Kg)

    1.9

  • Box (Kg)

    2.8

STUFFING

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    1134/2520/2800

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Yes

