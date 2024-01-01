We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20" HD LED Monitor (19.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE-MULTI
-
Size (Inch / cm)
19.5" / 49.4cm
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.317X0.307
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness(Typ.)
200cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
600:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
5ms
-
(GTG)
High 5ms, Middle 7ms, Low 9ms, off 14ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
90/65
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
Yes
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Back
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input/Output (Input)
100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(EPA))
16W
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
20W
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
0.3W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
40 ~ 61kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1366 x 768
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Languange (Number of Language)
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture (Picture Mode)
Yes(Custom, Text, Photo, Cinema, Game)
-
Picture (Reader Mode)
Yes
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
Yes
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))
Yes
-
General Function (Key Lock)
Yes
-
General Function (Plug & Play)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Color Weakness)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Flicker safe)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
Yes
-
Special Feature (On Screen Control)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Hairline
-
B/Cover
Black Texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black Hairline
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º ~ 20º
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (Set (with Stand))
463.0x167.8x358.8 mm
-
W*D*H (Set (without Stand))
463.0x57.4x286.5 mm
-
mm (Box)
542x360x118 mm
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x75 mm
-
Weight (Set (with Stand))
2.2 kg
-
Kg (Set (without Stand))
2.0 kg
-
Box
3.0 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Yes
