20" HD LED Monitor (19.5" Diagonal)

20M39A-B

All Spec

FEATURE-MULTI

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    19.5" / 49.4cm

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.317X0.307

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    200cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    600:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    5ms

  • (GTG)

    High 5ms, Middle 7ms, Low 9ms, off 14ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (D-Sub)

    Yes

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Back

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adapter

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(EPA))

    16W

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    20W

  • Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.3W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    40 ~ 61kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1366 x 768

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact Type

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture (Picture Mode)

    Yes(Custom, Text, Photo, Cinema, Game)

  • Picture (Reader Mode)

    Yes

  • Picture (Original Ratio)

    Yes

  • General Function (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))

    Yes

  • General Function (Key Lock)

    Yes

  • General Function (Plug & Play)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Color Weakness)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Flicker safe)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (On Screen Control)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture

  • Stand

    Black high glossy

  • Base

    Black Hairline

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes / -5º ~ 20º

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension (Set (with Stand))

    463.0x167.8x358.8 mm

  • W*D*H (Set (without Stand))

    463.0x57.4x286.5 mm

  • mm (Box)

    542x360x118 mm

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x75 mm

  • Weight (Set (with Stand))

    2.2 kg

  • Kg (Set (without Stand))

    2.0 kg

  • Box

    3.0 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Yes

