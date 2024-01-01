We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” IPS 4K Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi (Size(Inch))
27
-
Multi (Panel Type)
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
NTSC 72%
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Multi (Aspect Ratio)
16:9
-
Multi (Resolution)
3840x2160
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
Typical 250nits, Min 200nits
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Multi (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178(CR≥10)
-
Multi (Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare))
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
Yes(x1, ver 1.2)
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Rear
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Rear
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Built-in Power (40W)
-
Input/Output (Input)
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (Normal On(factory out condition Typ.))
37W
-
Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))
0.5W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz Only DisplayPort
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom of Back cover
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Languange (Number of Language)
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
High glossy(Front face) + texture(side face)
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Glossy Black
-
Base
Glossy Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Angle -2~15 degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))
632.5*202.2*463.5
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))
632.5*61.3*375.9
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)
710*450*139
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Wall Mount)
100mm x100mm
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))
5.6kg
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))
5.0g
-
Weight (Kg) (Box)
7.2kg
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
640/1280/1440(EU)
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
450/1035/1173(EU)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base, body detachable
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
TCO6.0
Yes (ver 7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
undefined
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
CCC (Yes), BSMI ( - )
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
No
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
