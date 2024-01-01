Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" IPS 4K Monitor

27” IPS 4K Monitor

27UD58-B

27” IPS 4K Monitor

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi (Size(Inch))

    27

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    IPS

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    NTSC 72%

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Multi (Aspect Ratio)

    16:9

  • Multi (Resolution)

    3840x2160

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    Typical 250nits, Min 200nits

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Multi (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178(CR≥10)

  • Multi (Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare))

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    Yes(x1, ver 1.2)

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Rear

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

    Rear

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Built-in Power (40W)

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Consumption (Normal On(factory out condition Typ.))

    37W

  • Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.5W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

    Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz Only DisplayPort

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom of Back cover

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (2.2)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    High glossy(Front face) + texture(side face)

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Glossy Black

  • Base

    Glossy Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Angle -2~15 degree

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))

    632.5*202.2*463.5

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))

    632.5*61.3*375.9

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)

    710*450*139

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Wall Mount)

    100mm x100mm

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))

    5.6kg

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))

    5.0g

  • Weight (Kg) (Box)

    7.2kg

  • Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

     640/1280/1440(EU)

  • Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

     450/1035/1173(EU)

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base, body detachable

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • TCO6.0

    Yes (ver 7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • undefined

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    CCC (Yes), BSMI ( - )

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    No

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DP to DP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

